BJP will sideline BSY soon after Karnataka Assembly polls: MB Patil

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC Campaign Committee chairman MB Patil here on Tuesday predicted that the BJP high command would further sideline former chief minister BS Yediyurappa after the Karnataka Assembly elections and he would face a similar fate as that of former deputy prime minister LK Advani.

“After BJP received some reports that asking Yediyurappa to step down as CM two-and-a-half years ago would impact BJP’s poll prospects, party leaders are giving importance to him. But after fifty days and when the polls get over, he will be sidelined,” Patil said.

“After ousting Yediyurappa, BJP had plans to make another leader a CM. However, it was forced to pick Basavaraj Bommai following pressure from religious heads and because of fears that there would be a backlash from the numerically and politically strong Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. Since BJP has lost leadership by sidelining Yediyurappa, it is now banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to win the elections. But they too cannot do any magic in the state,” he said.

He termed a gimmick Modi’s allegation during a public rally in Belagavi on Monday that Congress ill-treated its leaders like Nijalingappa and Veerendra Patil. “Even after Veerendra Patil lost the Chikkamagaluru polls, Congress made him a Union minister. He was removed from the chief minister’s post as he was not performing. Why did BJP remove Yediyurappa from the chief minister’s post in July 2021,” he ridiculed.

Can’t forget love, affection of Modi, says Yediyurappa

“I can’t forget the love and affection shown by PM Modi. BJP has given me everything and I owe it all to the party. I travel the length and breadth of the state to bring the party back to power, which would be my gift to the Prime Minister,” said former chief minister BS Yediyurappa in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

“Till my last breath, I will work for the development of the state and district in particular,” he said.

