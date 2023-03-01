Experiments need not be costly: ISRO chairman Dr K Kasturirangan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman Dr K Kasturirangan called physicist Sir C V Raman a scientific explorer who believed in carrying out science experiments with minimum resources, and not always needing expensive equipment.

The discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’, which won India’s first Nobel Prize in Science was done with only Rs 500 worth of equipment by Raman, the former ISRO chairman said. “Raman was happy to use simple, inexpensive equipment for his experiments. It never stopped him from making discoveries that impact the world even today. Sophisticated scanners used to detect drugs and explosives are based on the Raman effect,” he said.

Dr Kasturirangan spoke at the Open Day inaugural ceremony hosted in lieu of National Science Day celebrated annually to commemorate Sir C V Raman’s discovery at Raman Research Institute (RRI) on Tuesday.

Raman was 16 when he published his first paper in the Philosophical Magazine. His interest in Physics was such that he switched from working in the financial services to the IISc, and later set up a research institute as well, he said.

Since Dr Kasturirangan also headed the drafting committee for the New Education Policy (NEP), he explained the need for a new policy to be put in place. Especially for undergraduate students, the fourth academic year under NEP will provide the next generation students an opportunity to explore research in the choice of their subject and create innovative technologies.

All the levels of education (primary, secondary and higher) will become flexible providing students the authority to choose the subjects of interest and specialise in them. A unique Science Day-themed postal cover with Sir C V Raman’s photo stamp was also released jointly with S. Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka.

