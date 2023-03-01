Home Cities Bengaluru

Integrate all mobility sectors under one roof: Expert

The government needs to integrate all transport sectors under one roof like merging the ministries of road Ttransport, railways, airlines to have a sustainable transport policy, Choudhary said.

Published: 01st March 2023

Railway tracks

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Calling for integration of urban planning and transport policies, urban mobility expert Tarun Choudhary, Senior Officer, Urban Mass Transit Company, underscored the need for using new technologies to improve transport services, notably the community transport sector. 

He was speaking at a webinar themed ‘InfoPoint Conference: Developing Sustainable Urban Mobility Plans - Mobilise Your City’s Guidelines for Global South’ on Tuesday. “With the present threat of climate change, it’s time that developing countries such as India proactively engage and learn from the mistakes of developed countries and be a step ahead in creating an equitable and sustainable future for its people,” Choudhary added.

Sandeep Anirudhan, Convenor, Citizen’s Agenda for Bengaluru, said that the government needs to integrate all mobility and transport sectors under one roof like merging the ministries of road transport, railways and even airlines to have a sustainable transport policy for the country. 

