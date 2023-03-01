Home Cities Bengaluru

Jilted lover stabs 25-year-old woman 10 times in Karnataka

Leela died on the spot and the accused was arrested within a few minutes after the incident.

Published: 01st March 2023 07:32 AM

Stabbing

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A jilted lover murdered a 25-year-old woman by stabbing her multiple times outside her office in Murgeshpalya, on Tuesday evening. The deceased Leela Pavitha Nalamati hailed from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. 

The police have arrested 
Dinakar Banala (28), a native of Srikakulam, who was staying in a PG accommodation in Domlur. An MSc holder, Leela was working with Omega Healthcare Management Services Pvt Ltd on Wind Tunnel Road in Murgeshpalya, and the accused was also working with a healthcare company.

The police said the incident occurred when Leela came out of her office around 7.30 pm and Dinakar stabbed her with a knife more than 10 times. Leela died on the spot and the accused was arrested a few minutes after the incident.

“Leela and Dinakar were in love for more than five years. But her family opposed the alliance a few months ago as they belonged to different castes following which Leela started avoiding Dinakar and stopped responding to his phone calls. Dinakar conspired to finish her,” the police said, adding it was premeditated as Dinakar attacked her without any instigation. The Jeevan Bima Nagar police have registered a murder case.

MISSING MAN’S BODY FOUND  IN DRAIN
The body of 33-year-old Madhusudhan, who was missing for nine days, was found in a drain in front of his house on Monday. A resident of Markandes-hwaranagar in JJ Nagar police station limits was married to Sushmitha, and they have two children. “Sushmitha had come to the police station to file a missing complaint and at the same time, people found the decomposed body in the drain. The family claims that Madhusudhan has left home on many occasions and returned after a few days, so the filing of the complaint was delayed,” the police added.

