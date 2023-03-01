Nandi ropeway work to start before Karnataka poll bell

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Construction of the 2.93 km passenger ropeway, proposed at Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district, is likely to start in a couple of weeks, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai kickstarting the project ahead of the Election Commission (EC) notification on assembly elections.

Since the model code of conduct comes into effect with the EC notification, Minister for Tourism, Environment and Ecology Anand Singh has sought dates for Bommai to lay the foundation stone as soon as possible. “Within a fortnight, work will take off on the ropeway project, which will cost Rs 98 crore under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, and a private firm has taken responsibility,” Singh told reporters here on Tuesday, besides explaining the achievements of the department during his 18-month tenure as minister.

The demand for the passenger ropeway is almost four decades old, and is likely to place the tourist spot on the global tourism map. The project did not take off despite getting cabinet nod almost a year ago.

JLR made Rs 15 cr profit

Anand Singh informed that Jungle Lodges and Resorts Corporation (JLR) recovered after the Covid-19 pandemic and made a profit of Rs 15 crore in the current year, due to measures taken by the tourism department.

“The department took measures to ensure the safety of tourists. As a result, JLR’s turnover was Rs 98.20 crore in 2022-23, with a profit of Rs 15 crore,” he said. The organisation intends to build new JLR properties in four districts -- a surfing school, resort, water sports and restaurant at Sasihithlu beach in Dakshina Kannada, at an estimated cost of Rs 7.50 crore; a resort with water sports and trekking at Chincholi Wildlife Sanctuary in Kalaburagi district, at a cost of Rs 2.08 crore; and a biological park in Sakrebailu in Shivamogga, at Rs 17.13 crore.

He said that cottages, water sports, a restaurant, trekking, mountain and rock climbing faciliteis will be constructed on a 10-acre plot of land near Manchanabele reservoir in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district. Boarding facilities will be set up at a cost of Rs 20 crore on Anjanadri hill in Koppal district.

Pravasi Soudha

Since the tourism department, KSTDC and JLR pay Rs 6 crore in rent every year, the department has purchased land from the Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation for Rs 12.36 crore in Halasuru, to construct ‘Pravasi Soudha’. The building will house the offices of the Directorate of Tourism, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation and JLR. Stalls will be constructed for the display and sale of products made by handloom weavers, products of Mysore Silk Industries Corporation and Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation for tourists.

A two-year agreement has been entered into with ‘Fly Blade’ to provide helicopter services to guests visiting JLR. Managing Director of JLR Manoj Kumar said that permanent and contract employees and their family members have medical insurance cover of Rs 8 lakh and accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh. Anand Singh said steps have been taken to regularise the services of employees who have been with JLR for 15-20 years.

