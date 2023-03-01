Home Cities Bengaluru

Sacked staff robs two for revenge, arrested in Bengaluru

The victims were returning in a car after collecting the payment from chicken stalls.

Published: 01st March 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Furious for being sacked over allegations of fund misappropriation, a 24-year-old man, a former employee of the farm, and three of his associates robbed employees of the same farm when they were returning after collecting payments on Sunday night. 

The incident took place at Akkur in Ramanagara district police limits. The victims are A Shivaramu, a writer at a chicken centre in Kanakanagar in Channapatna, a resident of Hosahalli in Ramanagara, and his driver Muthuraj. The accused Narasimha from Channapatna, and three others were arrested after a complaint was filed on Monday.

The victims were returning in a car after collecting the payment from chicken stalls. Narasimha was aware that they had cash with them, and the group of three on three two-wheelers intercepted the car by throwing eggs at the windshield. They also threw stones and chilli powder, and escaped with Rs 2.7 lakh in cash and the car keys, Shivaramu told TNIE. The victims then informed the owner Swamy.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp