Sacked staff robs two for revenge, arrested in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Furious for being sacked over allegations of fund misappropriation, a 24-year-old man, a former employee of the farm, and three of his associates robbed employees of the same farm when they were returning after collecting payments on Sunday night.

The incident took place at Akkur in Ramanagara district police limits. The victims are A Shivaramu, a writer at a chicken centre in Kanakanagar in Channapatna, a resident of Hosahalli in Ramanagara, and his driver Muthuraj. The accused Narasimha from Channapatna, and three others were arrested after a complaint was filed on Monday.

The victims were returning in a car after collecting the payment from chicken stalls. Narasimha was aware that they had cash with them, and the group of three on three two-wheelers intercepted the car by throwing eggs at the windshield. They also threw stones and chilli powder, and escaped with Rs 2.7 lakh in cash and the car keys, Shivaramu told TNIE. The victims then informed the owner Swamy.

