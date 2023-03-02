Bengaluru the nerve centre for growth of young minds: V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is the nerve centre for the positive growth of young minds, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said here on Wednesday. He was speaking at the birth centenary celebrations of Dr M S Ramaiah, hosted by Gokula Education Foundation.

“The city of Bengaluru is the nerve centre for the positive growth of young minds, giving full freedom to their innovations. This is a very fortunate thing. Never in the history of this country has the voice of India been heard as it is being heard now,” he said.

He also advised students to make use of current opportunities and not be afraid of failure. “By 2047, in terms of economy, education, health and other societal parameters, we shall be guiding the world. I call upon everyone, particularly young minds, to grab the opportunity. We are currently fostering an ecosystem where young minds are allowed to explore their talent and register accomplishments. My advice to young minds is to not be stressed and get bogged down by competitiveness. Don’t hesitate to try because of the fear of making a mistake,” he said.

He said India has proven its worth and risen as a country, especially when it came to handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Covid was a challenge to humanity. It was a non-discriminatory challenge to every geographical region. We, by virtue of our large population, had a tough task.

People were worried about what would happen to India, and now, people are asking how did India handle it so successfully,” he said. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy were present, and released two books on Dr M S Ramaiah -- ‘Dheemantha Sahukhara’ and ‘Approva Sadhaka’.

