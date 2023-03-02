KAS officer’s son attacked by collegemates  

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A senior KAS officer’s son and two of his classmates were brutally attacked with hockey sticks and blunt weapons by a group of students from the same college, over a trivial issue on February 24. The victim is the son of Sarfaraz Khan, director of a cooperative audit in the Department of Cooperation. Khan’s son is studying in second semester BA in a reputed college located in the Central Business

District (CBD). The incident occurred when the accused were shooting a video near the campus, and the victim walked past them, blocking the camera.

Khan told The New Indian Express that his son is in extreme pain after the attack. “I got my son admitted

to a hospital. He has swelling in some parts of his body. As my son plays sports and takes care of his fitness, he was saved.”

Khan, who rushed to shift his son to a hospital, spoke to the dean of the institution. Unhappy with the dean’s inaction, he sought the advice of his brother-in-law, a retired Director General of Police (DGP) of Kerala cadre. He then spoke to an IPS officer in the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate, following which an FIR was registered against the accused by the Ashoknagar police. The boys were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

After the victim reported the matter to the college dean, the accused called him to resolve the issue amicably. Instead, he brutally attacked him and two of his classmates who tried to come to his rescue, Khan alleged. He said the accused fled the scene after mistaking the siren of an ambulance for that of a

police vehicle.

Requesting that the names of the victims and accused be concealed as they are students, a senior police officer who is part of the probe team said the accused students have been booked on charges of attempt to murder (IPC 307) along with other sections of the IPC.

Khan, who has also served as BBMP Solid Waste Management (SWM) joint commissioner earlier, lives with his family in Halasur.

Police also registered cases under IPC 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), IPC 506 (criminal intimidation), IPC 149 (unlawful assembly) and IPC 120B (criminal conspiracy). After the incident, the police subjected all the accused to medical tests to ascertain whether they were under the

influence of any substance. Further investigations are on.

BENGALURU: A senior KAS officer’s son and two of his classmates were brutally attacked with hockey sticks and blunt weapons by a group of students from the same college, over a trivial issue on February 24. The victim is the son of Sarfaraz Khan, director of a cooperative audit in the Department of Cooperation. Khan’s son is studying in second semester BA in a reputed college located in the Central Business District (CBD). The incident occurred when the accused were shooting a video near the campus, and the victim walked past them, blocking the camera. Khan told The New Indian Express that his son is in extreme pain after the attack. “I got my son admitted to a hospital. He has swelling in some parts of his body. As my son plays sports and takes care of his fitness, he was saved.” Khan, who rushed to shift his son to a hospital, spoke to the dean of the institution. Unhappy with the dean’s inaction, he sought the advice of his brother-in-law, a retired Director General of Police (DGP) of Kerala cadre. He then spoke to an IPS officer in the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate, following which an FIR was registered against the accused by the Ashoknagar police. The boys were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the victim reported the matter to the college dean, the accused called him to resolve the issue amicably. Instead, he brutally attacked him and two of his classmates who tried to come to his rescue, Khan alleged. He said the accused fled the scene after mistaking the siren of an ambulance for that of a police vehicle. Requesting that the names of the victims and accused be concealed as they are students, a senior police officer who is part of the probe team said the accused students have been booked on charges of attempt to murder (IPC 307) along with other sections of the IPC. Khan, who has also served as BBMP Solid Waste Management (SWM) joint commissioner earlier, lives with his family in Halasur. Police also registered cases under IPC 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), IPC 506 (criminal intimidation), IPC 149 (unlawful assembly) and IPC 120B (criminal conspiracy). After the incident, the police subjected all the accused to medical tests to ascertain whether they were under the influence of any substance. Further investigations are on.