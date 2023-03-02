‘Strike’ effect: Out Patient Departments remain shut for four hours in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Patients visiting the Out Patient Department (OPD) in a few government-run hospitals in Karnataka returned without medical attention as OPD services remained shut for four hours on Wednesday morning.

While it was announced that hospitals and medical services would not be hit, many patients faced hiccups. In KC General Hospital in Bengaluru, over 40 patients who visited the OPD were sent back as doctors were on strike. The Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, that had launched an indefinite strike demanding pay revision and re-implementation of the old pension scheme, called it off by 1pm, and all services resumed soon after.

Dr Mohan R, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) at KC General Hospital, said, “The OPD was shut from 9am till 1pm, and around 40 patients with minor ailments like back and leg pain were sent back.” The casualty ward and emergency services remained unaffected, he said, adding that all services resumed post 2pm.

Patients visiting other government hospitals in Bengaluru, including Vani Vilas Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital and Victoria Hospital faced no difficulties. The employees, however, wore black badges as a sign of protest and did not completely shut the department as medical services fall under the essential services category.

The situation in other parts of Karnataka was no different. Krishna Shetty (69) and his wife travelled from Yermal in Kaup taluk to Udupi government hospital, only to learn that the doctors were on strike. ‘’My husband wanted to consult a doctor but no one was available today. Despite his condition needing emergency consultation and medication, we were told that only accident cases are being treated. This is unfair,’’ Shetty’s wife said. Likewise, at least ten patients returned from the OPD within an hour of its opening time.

Patients in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Kalaburagi, Madikeri and Shivamogga also faced inconvenience due to the strike. Ningappa, a diabetic, left his village in Kalaburagi on Tuesday evening, but could not consult any doctor due to the strike.

District surgeon from Udupi Dr Madhusudhan Nayak told TNIE that most doctors arrived at the hospital to check on inpatients. In Gadag, the situation was different. Venkatesh Pujar, who came from Shigli, 55km from Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences, for his daughter’s treatment, said: “I am a daily wage worker. I lost a day’s wages due to the strike. The staff did not give us admission cards.” A youth, frustrated after doctors failed to attend to patients, exchanged some sharp words with the staff.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep said that medical services should not be shut as per protocol, hence the casualty and emergency services were open. He added that had the strike continued beyond 1pm, the department would have intervened to resume all services in hospitals and other medical centres.

BENGALURU: Patients visiting the Out Patient Department (OPD) in a few government-run hospitals in Karnataka returned without medical attention as OPD services remained shut for four hours on Wednesday morning. While it was announced that hospitals and medical services would not be hit, many patients faced hiccups. In KC General Hospital in Bengaluru, over 40 patients who visited the OPD were sent back as doctors were on strike. The Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, that had launched an indefinite strike demanding pay revision and re-implementation of the old pension scheme, called it off by 1pm, and all services resumed soon after. Dr Mohan R, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) at KC General Hospital, said, “The OPD was shut from 9am till 1pm, and around 40 patients with minor ailments like back and leg pain were sent back.” The casualty ward and emergency services remained unaffected, he said, adding that all services resumed post 2pm.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Patients visiting other government hospitals in Bengaluru, including Vani Vilas Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital and Victoria Hospital faced no difficulties. The employees, however, wore black badges as a sign of protest and did not completely shut the department as medical services fall under the essential services category. The situation in other parts of Karnataka was no different. Krishna Shetty (69) and his wife travelled from Yermal in Kaup taluk to Udupi government hospital, only to learn that the doctors were on strike. ‘’My husband wanted to consult a doctor but no one was available today. Despite his condition needing emergency consultation and medication, we were told that only accident cases are being treated. This is unfair,’’ Shetty’s wife said. Likewise, at least ten patients returned from the OPD within an hour of its opening time. Patients in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Kalaburagi, Madikeri and Shivamogga also faced inconvenience due to the strike. Ningappa, a diabetic, left his village in Kalaburagi on Tuesday evening, but could not consult any doctor due to the strike. District surgeon from Udupi Dr Madhusudhan Nayak told TNIE that most doctors arrived at the hospital to check on inpatients. In Gadag, the situation was different. Venkatesh Pujar, who came from Shigli, 55km from Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences, for his daughter’s treatment, said: “I am a daily wage worker. I lost a day’s wages due to the strike. The staff did not give us admission cards.” A youth, frustrated after doctors failed to attend to patients, exchanged some sharp words with the staff. Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep said that medical services should not be shut as per protocol, hence the casualty and emergency services were open. He added that had the strike continued beyond 1pm, the department would have intervened to resume all services in hospitals and other medical centres.