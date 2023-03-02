Home Cities Bengaluru

Win for residents as Sankey flyover project put on hold in Bengaluru

The Sankey flyover project had come under intense fire from citizen groups and mobility experts.

Published: 02nd March 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following stiff opposition from residents, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Thursday put on hold the Sankey flyover project and ordered that it be reviewed by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA).

The decision was taken after the BBMP Chief held a meeting with members of Citizens for Sankey (residents of Malleswaram, Vyalikaval and Sadashivnagar), Sadashivnagar Residents Welfare Association, Malleshwaram Residents Welfare Association, Malleshwaram Social and Malleshwaram Swabhiman Initiative. “We will proceed with the project after BMLTA gives its approval. Till then, orders have been issued to the BBMP Deputy Conservator of Forests to put the tree cutting on hold,” Girinath said. He also conveyed this to BBMP Chief Engineer Prahalad. 

He said the BBMP is looking for a long-term solution to address the issue of traffic congestion and seemless connectivity. A robust mass public transport system is needed to improve the city’s traffic situation. “We are not hell bent on taking up the project. We were doing what was required for the citizens. Now BMLTA will take a look at the project and if they give the nod, only then, it will be pursued,” said Prahalad. 

Following the decision, members of Citizens for Sankey heaved a sigh of relief. They said the BMLTA committee to look into the project is yet to be constituted. “The BBMP had not disclosed to citizens, but based on independent environmental survey reports, around 55 large trees and 400 young trees on the roadside and in Sankey bund would have been axed. Our concern is not just for the trees, but to save the Sankey bund, because as per court directions, it is illegal to take up construction on lake bunds. We are also exploring legal options to save all water bodies from commercialisation and not just the Sankey tank,” a member said.

The Sankey flyover project had come under intense fire from citizen groups and mobility experts. They had contended that the flyover will only increase traffic congestion and destroy the ecology of the area. “We citizens will not stop our efforts till this flyover and road widening projects are scrapped in entirety, and the Sankey tank is safeguarded from further unscientific planning and construction,” Kimsuka, from Citizens for Sankey, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sankey flyover project BBMP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp