Win for residents as Sankey flyover project put on hold in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following stiff opposition from residents, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Thursday put on hold the Sankey flyover project and ordered that it be reviewed by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA).

The decision was taken after the BBMP Chief held a meeting with members of Citizens for Sankey (residents of Malleswaram, Vyalikaval and Sadashivnagar), Sadashivnagar Residents Welfare Association, Malleshwaram Residents Welfare Association, Malleshwaram Social and Malleshwaram Swabhiman Initiative. “We will proceed with the project after BMLTA gives its approval. Till then, orders have been issued to the BBMP Deputy Conservator of Forests to put the tree cutting on hold,” Girinath said. He also conveyed this to BBMP Chief Engineer Prahalad.

He said the BBMP is looking for a long-term solution to address the issue of traffic congestion and seemless connectivity. A robust mass public transport system is needed to improve the city’s traffic situation. “We are not hell bent on taking up the project. We were doing what was required for the citizens. Now BMLTA will take a look at the project and if they give the nod, only then, it will be pursued,” said Prahalad.

Following the decision, members of Citizens for Sankey heaved a sigh of relief. They said the BMLTA committee to look into the project is yet to be constituted. “The BBMP had not disclosed to citizens, but based on independent environmental survey reports, around 55 large trees and 400 young trees on the roadside and in Sankey bund would have been axed. Our concern is not just for the trees, but to save the Sankey bund, because as per court directions, it is illegal to take up construction on lake bunds. We are also exploring legal options to save all water bodies from commercialisation and not just the Sankey tank,” a member said.

The Sankey flyover project had come under intense fire from citizen groups and mobility experts. They had contended that the flyover will only increase traffic congestion and destroy the ecology of the area. “We citizens will not stop our efforts till this flyover and road widening projects are scrapped in entirety, and the Sankey tank is safeguarded from further unscientific planning and construction,” Kimsuka, from Citizens for Sankey, said.

