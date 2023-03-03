Home Cities Bengaluru

A new system to fight pandemic diseases gets Rs 2 crore in BBMP budget

The budget also announced a ‘One Health Plan’ to prevent zoonotic diseases, which is spread from animals to humans.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Administrator Rakesh Singh, Special Commissioner (Finance) Jayaram Raipura before presenting the Budget 2023-24, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Aknisree Karthik
BENGALURU: Learning lessons from the Covid pandemic, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) allocated Rs 2 crore in its budget to set up the Bangalore Health System (BHS) to effectively tackle pandemic situations due to the outbreak of viral and bacterial diseases.

The budget also announced a ‘One Health Plan’ to prevent zoonotic diseases, which is spread from animals to humans. “Bengaluru has central government-run medical institutions like NIMHANS, ESI and others. In addition, we have state government hospitals like Victoria, Bowring, Minto and other institutions.

The BBMP also runs several referral hospitals. But, due to a lack of coordination between all these centres, patients go to private hospitals for advanced treatment. To address this, BHS will be set up at a cost of Rs 2 crore,” said BBMP Special Commissioner Finance Jayaram Raipura, while presenting the budget.

He said the proposed health system will ensure medical care for all patients through call centres, help desks, free enrolment and free treatment. It will follow up on medical care by maintaining medical records of patients.

“It will also ensure prevention of pandemic diseases and other viral-bacterial diseases,” said Raipura.  
Raipura said under the ‘One Health Plan’, a hi-tech Laboratory and Metropolitan Monitoring Centre will be set up at a cost of Rs 5 crore to study disease spread from animals to humans from polluted environments. 

To ensure that all 243 wards have a Primary Health Centre (PHC), the budget has allocated Rs 92 crore to set up 61 PHCs. 

However, public health doctor and researcher Dr Sylvia Karpagam said mere construction of PHCs is not enough as they should be equipped to benefit the needy. 

