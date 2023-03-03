Bengaluru budget: At Rs 4,000 crore, road infra on top of BBMP’s mind

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From white topping to comprehensive development of arterial and sub-arterial roads, constructing elevated flyover, improvement of 75 junctions, building signal-free corridor and grade separator, among others got prominence with an allocation of Rs 4,030 crore in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) budget 2023-24, presented here on Thursday.

From left: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Administrator Rakesh Singh and Special Commissioner (Finance) Jayaram Raipura before presenting the Budget 2023-24, in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

Special Commissioner BBMP Finance, Jayaram Raipura in his budget speech said that several infrastructure projects will be taken up during 2023-24.

A sum of Rs 210 crore was allocated for construction of flyovers on Gokula Road near Mathikere, ORR-Pipeline Junction in Jalahalli, and a flyover over Mekhri Circle underpass on Jayamahal Road and Sadashivanagar Police Station Circle. Additional vents at Yelahanka Raitha Santhe Road will be taken up, he said.

White topping work on 150-km stretch of road will be taken up at a cost of Rs 1,410 crore, comprehensive development of 350 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads at the cost of Rs 450 crore, elevated rotary flyover and seamless connecting flyover at a cost of Rs 345 crore for better connectivity to Sir M Vishveshwaraiah Railway Station at Baiyappanahalli, Raipura said.

Also, Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for the reconstruction of BWSSB excavated roads in 110 villages. Construction of an Integrated Over Bridge from Yeshwantpur Railway Station to New-BEL Road in collaboration with Suburban Railway to provide direct connectivity to Mathikere, Sanjaynagar and Yeshwantpur will be taken up at a cost of Rs 200 crore and Rs 150 crore will be earmarked for addressing bottleneck traffic situation on roads. Interestingly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also mentioned some of these projects in the state budget he presented last month.

Additional grants have been provided for nine projects including signal-free corridor from Tumkur Road to Nayandahalli Junction, for West of Chord Road to Kurubarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout, flyovers at Hoody Junction, ITPL Big-Bazar Junction and Hope-Far and grade separator at Wilson Garden, among others.

BENGALURU: From white topping to comprehensive development of arterial and sub-arterial roads, constructing elevated flyover, improvement of 75 junctions, building signal-free corridor and grade separator, among others got prominence with an allocation of Rs 4,030 crore in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) budget 2023-24, presented here on Thursday. From left: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Administrator Rakesh Singh and Special Commissioner (Finance) Jayaram Raipura before presenting the Budget 2023-24, in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal Special Commissioner BBMP Finance, Jayaram Raipura in his budget speech said that several infrastructure projects will be taken up during 2023-24. A sum of Rs 210 crore was allocated for construction of flyovers on Gokula Road near Mathikere, ORR-Pipeline Junction in Jalahalli, and a flyover over Mekhri Circle underpass on Jayamahal Road and Sadashivanagar Police Station Circle. Additional vents at Yelahanka Raitha Santhe Road will be taken up, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); White topping work on 150-km stretch of road will be taken up at a cost of Rs 1,410 crore, comprehensive development of 350 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads at the cost of Rs 450 crore, elevated rotary flyover and seamless connecting flyover at a cost of Rs 345 crore for better connectivity to Sir M Vishveshwaraiah Railway Station at Baiyappanahalli, Raipura said. Also, Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for the reconstruction of BWSSB excavated roads in 110 villages. Construction of an Integrated Over Bridge from Yeshwantpur Railway Station to New-BEL Road in collaboration with Suburban Railway to provide direct connectivity to Mathikere, Sanjaynagar and Yeshwantpur will be taken up at a cost of Rs 200 crore and Rs 150 crore will be earmarked for addressing bottleneck traffic situation on roads. Interestingly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also mentioned some of these projects in the state budget he presented last month. Additional grants have been provided for nine projects including signal-free corridor from Tumkur Road to Nayandahalli Junction, for West of Chord Road to Kurubarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout, flyovers at Hoody Junction, ITPL Big-Bazar Junction and Hope-Far and grade separator at Wilson Garden, among others.