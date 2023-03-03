Home Cities Bengaluru

Big push to turn Bengaluru into tourist city  

The BBMP has also allocated Rs 50 crore to create ‘city plazas’ in residential areas.

Published: 03rd March 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

A tourism circuit that will come up in the city at a cost of Rs 180 crore will cover hotspots like Bull Temple Road  | Express

A tourism circuit that will come up in the city at a cost of Rs 180 crore will cover hotspots like Bull Temple Road  | Express

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big push to realise the tourism potential of the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike budget has proposed creating the first-ever tourism circuit in the city, covering Kempambudhi lake, Bull Temple Road, Sankey Tank, Kadumalleshwara Temple, Halasuru Lake and Someshwara Temple. The Palike has allocated Rs 180 crore for this project. 

The BBMP has also allocated Rs 50 crore to create ‘city plazas’ in residential areas. “Ten city plazas will be developed in residential areas. These will have fountains, play areas, food courts and open spaces for rest and recuperation,” Special Finance Commissioner Jayaram Raipura said while presenting the budget.
While welcoming the move, urban expert V Ravichander expressed concern on the maintenance of city plazas, contending that the Palike is not clear about monetization of such spaces and will only incur expenditure. 

Urban designer Naresh Narasimhan also lauded this concept. “People coming to our city should be made aware of our history and tradition and these spaces will help in achieving that goal,” he said. To increase the green cover in the city, 15 parks will be created at a cost of Rs 15 crore. This apart, Rs 80 crore has been allocated for the maintenance of existing parks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru BBMP budget
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp