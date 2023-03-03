E-Asthi-2 to be launched in Bengaluru West, South: BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ‘E-Asthi’ that was started in Bengaluru East, would be extended to West and South Zone this year with an upgraded version, ‘E-Asthi-2’, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told the media after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike budget presentation by Special Commissioner Jayaram Raipura.

Echoing him, Raipura said E-Asthi-2 will be implemented in the three core zones of the Palike. Girinath said to generate more revenue, the conversion of ‘B’ to ‘A’ Khatha has been initiated, and once the state government gives the green signal to amend the Karnataka Land Revenue Act and Country and Town Planning Act, the Palike will get about Rs 800 crore annually.

Having already collected Rs 3,758 crore in property tax in 2022, BBMP has set a new target of Rs 4,412 crore. “We have recorded 24 per cent increase in property tax collection, and hence increased the target. The present target is 27 per cent and is achievable,” said Raipura.

Now that 243 wards have been formed, Rs 2 crore has been given to each ward for civil works. The Palike has also allocated Rs 300 crore for 110 villages that were merged into the BBMP, they said.

