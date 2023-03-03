Man assaults four in revenge attack, kills one in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Angered at being thrashed by four men for accidentally urinating on them when they were asleep in front of a shop, a 23-year-old man came back later and attacked them with a wooden plank and stones when they were asleep. The attack left one dead and three others seriously injured.

The incident happened in a bylane in Upparpet between 3.30 and 3.40 am on Wednesday. The deceased is Sandeep alias Macha (32), a resident of Majestic area, and a cleaner at a bar. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday afternoon. The injured — K Ravi (30) of Kaveri Colony in Magadi, G Shankar (42) of Gandhinagar in Davanagere and Kencha of Magadi are being treated at Victoria Hospital. All three are rag pickers.

The police arrested the accused, M Mohammad Tehsin, a worker in a hotel in Majestic area, who hails from Punia district in Bihar.According to the police, the four men in front of an eatery after work on Tuesday night. Around 1 am on Wednesday, the accused urinated on them in the dark, unaware that they were sleeping there. The four woke up and thrashed Tehsin.

“Tehsin returned later with a wooden plank and a stone, and attacked the four men. Shafik Ahmed, owner of the eatery, discovered the four severely injured men in the morning. He immediately called us,” said the police.

The Upparpet police, after checking CCTV footage of the vicinity, arrested the accused. Further investigations are on.



BENGALURU: Angered at being thrashed by four men for accidentally urinating on them when they were asleep in front of a shop, a 23-year-old man came back later and attacked them with a wooden plank and stones when they were asleep. The attack left one dead and three others seriously injured. The incident happened in a bylane in Upparpet between 3.30 and 3.40 am on Wednesday. The deceased is Sandeep alias Macha (32), a resident of Majestic area, and a cleaner at a bar. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday afternoon. The injured — K Ravi (30) of Kaveri Colony in Magadi, G Shankar (42) of Gandhinagar in Davanagere and Kencha of Magadi are being treated at Victoria Hospital. All three are rag pickers. The police arrested the accused, M Mohammad Tehsin, a worker in a hotel in Majestic area, who hails from Punia district in Bihar.According to the police, the four men in front of an eatery after work on Tuesday night. Around 1 am on Wednesday, the accused urinated on them in the dark, unaware that they were sleeping there. The four woke up and thrashed Tehsin. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Tehsin returned later with a wooden plank and a stone, and attacked the four men. Shafik Ahmed, owner of the eatery, discovered the four severely injured men in the morning. He immediately called us,” said the police. The Upparpet police, after checking CCTV footage of the vicinity, arrested the accused. Further investigations are on.