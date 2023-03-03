Home Cities Bengaluru

Man assaults four in revenge attack, kills one in Bengaluru

The Upparpet police, after checking CCTV footage of the vicinity, arrested the accused.  

Published: 03rd March 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Beaten-Thrashed

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Angered at being thrashed by four men for accidentally urinating on them when they were asleep in front of a shop, a 23-year-old man came back later and attacked them with a wooden plank and stones when they were asleep. The attack left one dead and three others seriously injured. 

The incident happened in a bylane in Upparpet between 3.30 and 3.40 am on Wednesday. The deceased is  Sandeep alias Macha (32), a resident of Majestic area, and a cleaner at a bar. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday afternoon. The injured — K Ravi (30) of Kaveri Colony in Magadi, G Shankar (42) of Gandhinagar in Davanagere and Kencha of Magadi are being treated at Victoria Hospital. All  three are rag pickers. 

The police arrested the accused, M Mohammad Tehsin, a worker in a hotel in Majestic area, who hails from Punia district in Bihar.According to the police, the four men in front of an eatery after work on Tuesday night. Around 1 am on Wednesday, the accused urinated on them in the dark, unaware that they were sleeping there. The four woke up and thrashed Tehsin.  

“Tehsin returned later with a wooden plank and a stone, and attacked the four men.  Shafik Ahmed, owner of the eatery, discovered the four severely injured men in the morning. He immediately called us,” said the police.

The Upparpet police, after checking CCTV footage of the vicinity, arrested the accused. Further investigations are on.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp