Man poisons wife, two minor daughters, attempts to kill self in Bengaluru

The incident came to light at 10.30 am on Monday when Vijayalakshmi’s sister Lalitha asked her husband to go and check on Vijayalakshmi as the latter was not answering her phone calls. 

Published: 03rd March 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man allegedly murdered his 27-year-old wife and two daughters aged 5 and 7 by feeding them poison before attempting suicide, at Vaddarapalya, Jamboo Savari Dinne, in Konanakunte police station limits, on Thursday. The accused, Nagendra, a habitual drunkard, has been booked for murder.  

Frequent fights between the couple are said to be the reason for the ghastly incident. The deceased have been identified as Vijayalakshmi, Deeksha (7) and Nisha (5).The police said that the couple got married in 2014 and the relationship had soured as Nagendra had turned a habitual drunkard and fought with Vijayalakshmi regularly. 

The incident came to light at 10.30 am on Monday when Vijayalakshmi’s sister Lalitha asked her husband to go and check on Vijayalakshmi as the latter was not answering her phone calls. When he went to Vijayalakshmi’s house, no one opened the door. He peeped through a window to find the bodies of her daughters. He broke open the door to find Vijayalakshmi’s body too while Nagendra was trying to hang himself to a window grill.

 “As per the preliminary investigation, Nagendra fed them rat poison mixed with food and decided to kill himself. Domestic problems are suspected to be the reason while we are questioning the accused,” the police said.

Vijayalakshmi’s mother alleged that Nagendra didn’t work and it was her daughter who worked in a pharmacy and ran the family. “He was a cancer patient and my daughter took care of the expenses too. Despite that, he used to fight with her daily. We advised Vijayalakshmi to leave him and come to us. But she didn’t listen,” she said. The Konanakunte police have registered a murder case and are further investigating.
 

