50 per cent rebate on traffic fines extended in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The government has issued orders extending the 50% rebate on traffic penalties for 15 days, from Saturday to March 18. The discount will be applicable only on those violations reported before February 11, 2023.

In February, the government had allowed people to clear their traffic violation penalties raised through e-challans at a 50% discount for nine days and the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) alone had collected over Rs 120 crore in connection with over 41 lakh violations. The decision was based on the recommendation of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority.

The authority, in its meeting on February 14, had resolved the extend the discount for 15 more days following which the Transport Department issued fresh orders on Friday, extending the benefit.

