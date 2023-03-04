Amit Shah launches Bengaluru Safe City project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday flagged off the Bengaluru Safe City project, Hoysala ERSS 112 Fleet and Mobile Command and Control Centre of Bengaluru city police. At the event, Shah said the project has been launched for the safety of women.

“The government spent Rs 2,500 crore to implement it in eight cities, and Rs 670 crore for phase 1 in Bengaluru. In all, 4,100 cameras and eight drone cameras are being set up, while 96 command and control centres are also coming up, of which one is in Bengaluru. Also, 111 Mahila helpdesks are being set up and the moment people press the panic button, police teams will reach the spot. Besides, six mobile forensic units too have been launched,” he added.

The Safe City project will help policemen deal with tech-savvy criminals better. “We need the technology, analytics and people to crack such cases,” he said.

The work to integrate the police car, two-wheeler and command centre has been completed today. Analystics software has also been included, he added.

“The police will be trained and road map prepared, keeping in mind the next 20 years. When India celebrates 100 years, our police force will be the most sophisticated. Communal forces too can be blunted before a crime takes place by using technology. Much work has to be done for internal security,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, leaves after flagging off Bengaluru Safe City project on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

“If the National Cyber Training Centre, National Cyber Crime Research Centre and other institutions are integrated, we can get better results. In all, 99.9% of police stations are online and 30 crore police records are online. Of over 12 crore complaints received online, nearly the same number were were disposed off,” he said.

On passports, he said the verification process now gets completed in three hours as everything is online. For data entry and data transfer, Rs 3,500 crore is being spent. Over 1 crore fingerprints of criminals have been uploaded. The Karnataka police have identified criminals in more than 1,800 cases using fingerprints, he said.

Referring to the Popular Front of India (PFI), he said no one can dare spoil peace. Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that solving crimes requires latest technology and funds. “Under the Safe City project, we got funds. When I was home minister, I proposed Artificial Intelligence, which is the latest technology. We had 1,000 cameras and increased them to 3,000. We have advised the police department to identify black spots and to reach 112 special vehicles to such spot in case of an emergency. Only if we use technology, can we achieve the desired results. “ he said. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, DG&IGP Praveen Sood, Home Secretary Rajneesh Goel and others were present.

