Seven people including six children suffer burns from gas leak fire in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thirteen members, including six children, of the same family sustained burn injuries in a fire from a suspected gas leak in Mariyappanapalya in Rajajinagar police station limits on Friday morning. Of the injured, the condition of four are critical.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the burns ward of Victoria Hospital. The family had gathered for a function, and prepared various dishes on Thursday night. After cooking, they forgot to turn off the regulator, which led to the gas leaked. Rajajinagar police have registered a case.

The injured are identified as Ajmal, 46, Nazeema, 42, Riyana, 14, Azwan, 12, Fayaz, 10, Aminjan, 52, Shabanab, 18, Nasima, 40, Salma, 33, Reshma Banu, 48 and others. The incident took place

at Ajmal’s residence located on 4th Cross of 2nd main road, on the first floor of the building.

On Friday morning, one of them switched on the lights, and the house caught fire. Furniture, clothes and electronic items were partially burnt. After hearing their screams, neighbours called the police. It was alleged that the ambulance did not arrive on time.

The police are yet to record the victims’ statements, and ascertain the reasons for fire.“Doctors said the victims are still not in a position to give statements,” said the police.

