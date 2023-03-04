Home Cities Bengaluru

Stir to go on till government scraps Sankey project in Bengaluru

An activist said only posters will be put up to send a message to the administration so as to avoid putting the public and motorists to any inconvenience. 

Published: 04th March 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Protests, Rally

For representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike put the brakes on the Sankey Road widening and flyover project two days ago, citizen activists are planning to launch a series of protests and a campaign to force the government to drop the project once and for all. The project required felling of 50 trees and following protests from residents and other stakeholders, the Palike had recalled the project file from the Deputy Conservator of Forests.  

Citizen for Sankey co-founder Preeti Sunderajan pointed out that the Palike recently ordered that further steps on the project will be taken only after the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) gives its nod. “But, from the BBMP budget, it is evident that the civic body is still planning infrastructure in an ad hoc manner. So, we will continue our protests till a Government Order is issued cancelling the project,” she said.  

An activist said only posters will be put up to send a message to the administration so as to avoid putting the public and motorists to any inconvenience. 

Expressing solidarity with residents and activists for their concern over the project, environmental activist Vijay Nishant said in the past, when the Congress was in power, it proposed a steel bridge from Chalukya Circle to Hebbal. But, due to objections, the government was forced to drop the project.

“Public sentiment has to be valued in this case as well. The Palike should drop the project keeping in mind the objections from residents. Also, the Palike should realise the impact of the project on the environment,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sankey Road
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp