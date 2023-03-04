Stir to go on till government scraps Sankey project in Bengaluru

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike put the brakes on the Sankey Road widening and flyover project two days ago, citizen activists are planning to launch a series of protests and a campaign to force the government to drop the project once and for all. The project required felling of 50 trees and following protests from residents and other stakeholders, the Palike had recalled the project file from the Deputy Conservator of Forests.

Citizen for Sankey co-founder Preeti Sunderajan pointed out that the Palike recently ordered that further steps on the project will be taken only after the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) gives its nod. “But, from the BBMP budget, it is evident that the civic body is still planning infrastructure in an ad hoc manner. So, we will continue our protests till a Government Order is issued cancelling the project,” she said.

An activist said only posters will be put up to send a message to the administration so as to avoid putting the public and motorists to any inconvenience.

Expressing solidarity with residents and activists for their concern over the project, environmental activist Vijay Nishant said in the past, when the Congress was in power, it proposed a steel bridge from Chalukya Circle to Hebbal. But, due to objections, the government was forced to drop the project.

“Public sentiment has to be valued in this case as well. The Palike should drop the project keeping in mind the objections from residents. Also, the Palike should realise the impact of the project on the environment,” he said.

