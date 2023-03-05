Why is Karnataka govt not acting against unauthorised schools: Parents

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after School Education and Literacy Minister BC Nagesh on Friday announced that a list of unauthorised schools will be published by the department after the board examinations, parents have hit out at the government for failing to take adequate action against unauthorised schools in the state. The parents have questioned why the department has not taken immediate action against the schools and shut them down.

“They have asked us to make sure that the schools are authorised, but there has been no move towards filing FIRs against these schools and closing them down. That is the responsibility of the Education Department, which they have completely failed at,” said PE Chidanand, a parent and one of the members of the Voice of Parents, Karnataka, (VOPK).

Blaming politics, he said the department often springs into action only at the start of the year, but does not take any steps towards shutting down the schools. “If it is the start of the academic year, the department should be working towards preventing admissions in unauthorised schools instead of advising parents to find out whether the schools are authorised,” he said.

Mohammed Shakeel, president of VOPK, said, “The government provides NOC and the recog­nition, but after that there is no regulation of the schools by the government to ensure they are functioning properly. The government is sitting on a list of unauthorised schools, instead of making them public.”

