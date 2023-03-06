Home Cities Bengaluru

BMTC uses drivers’ salaries to pay Rs 33 lakh discounted fine

Confirming that the BMTC has paid a fine of Rs 33 lakh, BMTC MD Satyavathi said the fines were majorly pertaining to signal jumps and illegal parking.

Published: 06th March 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

BMTC bus

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the early birds to avail of the 50 per cent discount on traffic fines offered by the state government was the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), which has paid Rs 33 lakh in fines. Among the major traffic violations by the BMTC buses include 12,000 signal jumps and haphazard parking, fines of which totalled to Rs 66 lakhs.

Confirming that the BMTC has paid a fine of Rs 33 lakh, BMTC MD Satyavathi said the fines were majorly pertaining to signal jumps and illegal parking. “We have paid Rs 33 lakh in fine. The fine amount was paid after recovering the same from the BMTC drivers who committed the violations,” he said. Satyavathi added that the amount was deducted from the driver’s salaries as a deterrent to prevent them from committing traffic violations in the future.

The state government had ordered that a flat 50 per cent discount on traffic violations on February 2, to be valid only till February 11th initially. The discount was reimplemented on March 4 and will extend till March 18.

While the traffic police personnel routinely apprehend cabs, bikes and other vehicles, if they spot a visible violation like over-speeding, reckless driving and signal jumps, government buses are not stopped as it could cause inconvenience to the passengers commuting in the bus. The traffic police maintain that slapping fines on BMTC buses is the only option they have.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMTC traffic fines drivers’ salaries
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp