Don’t waste the ink!

Medieval marginalia’ is the phrase used to describe the bizarre doodles made by monks on 14th century religious texts.

By Anusha Ganapathi
BENGALURU: Medieval marginalia’ is the phrase used to describe the bizarre doodles made by monks on 14th-century religious texts. We might be aware of them because of their resurgence in memes. The doodles are rarely mundane — with drawings of humans being impaled by sword-wielding rabbits, detailed sketches of knights fighting snails, smiling skeletons, and numerous visual fart jokes. While the doodles are great meme fodder, they also make for a good video game.

‘Inkulinati’ is a strategy game that takes from this strange medieval art. At the heart of the game are the Inkulinati themselves. These are the artists that wield the revered ‘Living Ink’. Living Ink is preciously limited and is what makes the marginalia in the books come to life. Blessed with a starter ink bottle, you (as the artist) will have to draw varied beasts on the battlefields of book margins.

These creatures have different powers. My personal favourite is ‘bow-wielding rabbit’. But if you are feeling a little adventurous, you could load up the army with ‘donkey bard’, which can put enemies to sleep with its farting trumpet. The Inkulinati also have some special powers, and the artist can hit the animated creatures.

The campaign consists of battles between beasts scribbled on pages of a book. It’s fancy chess, with animations and additional characters. The goal is to battle, gain prestige, and build a large bestiary filled with these strange creatures. While all of it looks and sounds very silly, the strategy goes deeper. Each new battle brings fresh challenges. Sometimes in the form of powerful enemies, and other times, some environmental calamities. At any point, unexplained developments could occur in the game.

Considering that the game is still in early access, which means it’s not fully ready, it already plays quite well. An over-complicated tutorial could completely put me off an interesting game, and it’s specifically difficult to get it right in a strategy game. Inkulinati couldn’t have made this simpler for me, and I assume a beginner to games should find it easy too. This preview edition is currently available along with the Xbox.

