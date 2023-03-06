Need separate regulatory body for private schools in Karnataka, demand parents

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parents have demanded separate legislation for the regulation of private schools in Karnataka, stating that the recent unauthorised school fiasco is proof of how private schools can jump through loopholes.

Mohammed Shakeel, president of ‘Voice of Parents, Karnataka Association’ said that currently, the system of government means that private schools are unregulated after being given recognition and other necessary approvals for running a school.

“This means that chain schools are able to get affiliation for four schools while running 20 unauthorised schools. There needs to be comprehensive legislation that can cover all private schools and regulate them so that issues like these don’t happen, especially with regard to fixing fees or determining whether a school is profiteering,” he said.

He said there are several things that need to be handled when it comes to the regulation of schools. “The onus of understanding whether a school is violating rules or regulations, or whether it is authorised or not, should not fall on the shoulders of parents and activists, it must fall on the government. Considering the varied nature of private schools as well, it is not wise to have a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to regulation,” he said.

Particularly, the association has asked that legislation be included that can formulate a pre-determination committee, that can decide whether a school is engaging in profiteering or commercialisation in terms of fees. They have also asked that a regulatory body be formed, on lines similar to the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), as well as a proper grievance redressal system and ombudsman to deal with any complaints against the schools.

