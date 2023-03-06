Railways-BBMP standoff stalls ROB road completion work in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Government-run entities, the Railways and BBMP, had a standoff on Friday night in Mathikere when the Palike tried to asphalt a road leading to a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) completed five years ago. The Bengaluru Railway Division rushed both the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police to stop the work, saying that Palike cannot go ahead with the construction work within its property.

The ROB, which eliminated a level crossing gate (No. 4) between Yesvantpur and Lottegollahalli railway stations, was built by the Railways in 2017-2018. But approach roads could not be built by the BBMP because of land acquisition issues. After a big lull, BBMP finally began work here on Thursday and was laying a crucial link road from Muthalya Nagar to JP Park Main Road when the Railways stopped it.

Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, Shyam Singh said the property on which the BBMP was laying the road belongs to the Railways. “How can any agency, even if it is government run, can enter our property and start work without our consent? We have asked them to stop the work for now. The Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Infrastructure will hold talks soon with BBMP officials to sort out the issue,” he told TNIE.

BS Prahlad, Chief Engineer, Road and Infrastructure, BBMP, said, “This project is a joint development programme by the Railways and BBMP. The ROB was completed by the Railways in 2018 and we had given it all the requisite permission then. We have already spent nearly Rs 15 crore in acquiring land here for our construction work. Now, the Railways is not allowing us to go ahead and lay the road stating it falls within its boundary. Unless proper approach roads are being built to the ROB, it would not be of much use to the public.”

Executive Engineer JR Nandish did not respond to calls and messages. D Sanjeev, who stayed in the area for two decades before relocating, said, “This is an important link road and would offer resident easy access to the bridge. It needs to be completed at the earliest.”

