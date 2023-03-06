Wine, dine and it’s fine!

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a dreary day, and I had decided that it was high time to clean out all the junk in my cupboards. I tried very hard to enrol or bribe my household staff to help me but my cheeky help just wagged her ample ‘tushie’ at me and walked off. Just as I settled down (with a deep sigh), my cell phone jangled and I all but twisted my ankle to answer it. It was my beauteous friend Madhulika Bhattacharya Dhall aka Madam La Cave from Delhi. Madhulika is a woman of many talents. She is a wine connoisseur, gourmand and the owner of the La Cave fine wine and spirits boutiques all over India.

This leading lady of wines makes it easy to understand and enjoy, proving that the grape business isn’t just for the menfolk or aficionados alone. I am extremely fond of her and when she said she was going to be in Bangalore to host an uber-exclusive table for friend Valentina Abbona, CEO of the famed Marchesi Di Barolo vineyards, I was suitably impressed and thrilled! After much squealing (with delight) and confabbing, the beautiful environs of The Four Seasons Hotel were decided upon as the venue.

Of course, with our common good friend, GM Reuben Kataria at the helm of affairs, this was going to be: Une affaire a retenir (an affair to remember). With a carefully hand-picked guest list, and an epicurean SE Asian meal from their signature restaurant, Far & East, imbibing over 20 bottles of the finest wines from the Barolo vineyards was a breeze! Things should be done in style or not at all, right Madhulika?

Next up was the much-awaited launch of the very popular restaurant from Mumbai, Foo. The Tham brothers, both Keenan and Ryan come from a much-respected line of restaurateurs and their father Henry Tham was the popular owner of the legendary Kamling and Mandarin (re-named Henry Thams). Now his sons have opened Foo, at the Rex Mall in Bangalore and the pan-Asian food, the cocktails and the ambiance are just rocking!

A bunch of friends landed up there together and since Keenan and Ryan’s mother, Ashitta Tham, is also a friend from Mumbai, it was great catching up, chatting, drinking and eating non-stop! I just love weeks like these where everywhere you go, one ends up having a good time! Me-thinks it’s because I have separated the ‘riff from the raff’ and saying ‘yes’ to everywhere and everything is very plebeian! Do I sound like a snoot? Good! That keeps me safe!

The week ended on a splendid note. Deepti Kat (as she is fondly known) is a young serial entrepreneur who has opened up a slew of trendy bars and restaurants all over India. She once even partnered with the likes of the mighty AD Singh! She threw an ‘all-white’ themed sundowner in her new restaurant and bar, Magique, where again a hand-picked group of expats and we rubbed shoulders, clinked glasses, ate and danced like no one was watching. A mellow and wonderful Sunday.

With all that ‘madeira’ imbibing that happened this week, I suppose I don’t have a reason to ‘whine’! Keep your ‘spirits’ up folks.

