IMA’s advice: Stop taking antibiotics for common cold, cough and fever

BENGALURU: Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have advised citizens not to take antibiotics if they have cold, cough or fever. Doctors at IMA also told their colleagues in the environment ministry and municipalities to check underground and sewage water samples for cases of H3N2 and bacterial infection, which are on the rise.

The IMA standing committee for Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) on Monday issued a series of guidelines for people to follow. It has stated that citizens should not take antibiotics as it gradually kills the presence of good bacteria in the body, and the natural capability of humans to fight diseases.

Cautioning that H3N2 is contagious and so are other infections, the need to check on water samples is essential, said IMA Standing Committee for AMR chairman Dr Narendra Saini.

Cases of H3N2 are rising as people have let their guard down completely, post pandemic. “Citizens have forgotten that maintaining social distance from those having cold and cough is a must. Citizens have forgotten the need to maintain hygiene and if ill, one must avoid crowded places. While cases of viral infection rise because of changes in season, it is also a localised issue,” he said.

He added that citizens must know that antibiotics do not cure viral infections, they cover bacterial infection. By taking antibiotics their resistance to fight diseases comes down. He also warned that citizens should not take the medicines which were prescribed during the pandemic. It is advisable to visit a well qualified doctor at the moment, if the infection persists for more than five days.

IMA members said rising cases of H3N2 are also being monitored by the National Centre for Disease Control. IMA members also cautioned the rise in sales of over-the-counter drugs of antibiotics on the rise. They said stern warning is being issued to pharmacies and admitted there was need to regulate it.

