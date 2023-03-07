Home Cities Bengaluru

Pro-Hindu activists meet Lokayukta over graveyard issue

Now with Lokayukta spot visit and report, the MLA will be exposed.

Published: 07th March 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

Pro-Hindu activists led by Vishwa Sanatan Parishad leader S Bhaskaran and members of Srirama Sene on Monday met Lokayukta Justice BS Patil, with regard to the dispute over the BBMP’s Hindu Kannada and Hindu Tamil burial graveyard.  

The graveyard, Property Identification Number (PIN) 136-10034-115 and now at PIN 136-10034-117, have been encroached to build a BBMP office and indoor stadium at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

The activists said that Justice Patil has assured them that he would conduct a spot visit and also ensure talks between them and BBMP commissioner and joint commissioner, Bengaluru West, on this issue.  

“The BBMP has built an office at the graveyard and a stadium is also being built. I hold MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan and his gang responsible for destroying the graveyard using his position. Now with the Lokayukta spot visit and report, the MLA will be exposed. Thousands of skeletal and mortal remains went missing for the BBMP office and stadium,” he said.

The activists said they would be intimated with a notice before the spot visit, following which a report will be prepared on the visit and arguments given by officials, and the same will be forwarded to the government. 

