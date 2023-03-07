Surgeons reattach woman’s amputated hand in Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A completely amputated hand of a 29-year-old woman was successfully reattached by a team of plastic surgeons, at Sparsh Hospital in Yeshwanthpur.

The woman’s hand was amputated at the wrist while she was at work in a private company in Peenya, on February 3. She was rushed to the hospital two hours after the injury, and the amputated hand was brought in a polythene cover placed in an ice box.

The team of plastic surgeons repaired individual tendons, major arteries, veins, nerves and skin, while the orthopaedic team stabilised the wrist with K-wires (a type of stabilisation wire). The replantation surgery took about five hours to complete, said a press release.

The patient was discharged on February 10 and has been visiting the hospital for regular follow-ups, said Dr Karthik Vishwanath, consultant in Plastic, Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery.

In three months, she will require a reassessment of the tendons and a secondary procedure to improve the function and strength of the hand. She will also require extended physiotherapy to optimise the hand’s function, doctors said.

