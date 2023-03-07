‘We are proud to be part of RMS history’

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time in its history, the Rashtriya Military School (RMS) here inducted has its first batch of girl cadets. The cadets said that they are proud to be a part of RMS history and hope to set an example for other girls to join the Indian armed forces. “It feels like our hard work has finally paid off. It also feels like it is a step in the right direction. We are very proud of ourselves for coming this far,” said Diljan Kaur, one of the cadets.

The six cadets from different parts of the country started their Class 6 schooling for the academic year 2022-23, leaving behind their families to realise their dream of joining the armed forces. Harshi Patel (Cadet No 5244) from Gujarat, Varsha Yadav (Cadet No 5247) from Haryana, Diljan Kaur (Cadet No 5248) from Punjab, Gowri Deepa (Cadet No 5246) from Andhra Pradesh, Aditi Nehra (Cadet No 5249) from Uttar Pradesh and Simran Pareda (Cadet No 5245) from Odisha were admitted after clearing the Common Entrance Test (CET), interviews and medical tests. The school has two inductions - at Class 6 and Class 9. Of the 5,000 aspirants who wrote the examination at the RMS centre here, 900 were girls.

“These cadets will not be treated any differently from their male counterparts. Once they are part of the school, they are considered equal and are given specific cadet numbers,” said RMS Principal Lt Col Dipankar Choudhury.

He told TNIE that the school is constructing a hostel and other facilities for girl cadets. “Hostel facilities are being built and we are expecting to see a full-fledged campus within four years. We are also expecting an exponential increase in the number of girl cadets for the coming academic year,” he said. Separate accommodation has been made for girl cadets at the administrative building, he added.

“We have come here with a goal. My family is proud of me for being able to come this far. Four of my cousins are keen on joining RMS,” said Harshi Patel.

BENGALURU: For the first time in its history, the Rashtriya Military School (RMS) here inducted has its first batch of girl cadets. The cadets said that they are proud to be a part of RMS history and hope to set an example for other girls to join the Indian armed forces. “It feels like our hard work has finally paid off. It also feels like it is a step in the right direction. We are very proud of ourselves for coming this far,” said Diljan Kaur, one of the cadets. The six cadets from different parts of the country started their Class 6 schooling for the academic year 2022-23, leaving behind their families to realise their dream of joining the armed forces. Harshi Patel (Cadet No 5244) from Gujarat, Varsha Yadav (Cadet No 5247) from Haryana, Diljan Kaur (Cadet No 5248) from Punjab, Gowri Deepa (Cadet No 5246) from Andhra Pradesh, Aditi Nehra (Cadet No 5249) from Uttar Pradesh and Simran Pareda (Cadet No 5245) from Odisha were admitted after clearing the Common Entrance Test (CET), interviews and medical tests. The school has two inductions - at Class 6 and Class 9. Of the 5,000 aspirants who wrote the examination at the RMS centre here, 900 were girls. “These cadets will not be treated any differently from their male counterparts. Once they are part of the school, they are considered equal and are given specific cadet numbers,” said RMS Principal Lt Col Dipankar Choudhury. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He told TNIE that the school is constructing a hostel and other facilities for girl cadets. “Hostel facilities are being built and we are expecting to see a full-fledged campus within four years. We are also expecting an exponential increase in the number of girl cadets for the coming academic year,” he said. Separate accommodation has been made for girl cadets at the administrative building, he added. “We have come here with a goal. My family is proud of me for being able to come this far. Four of my cousins are keen on joining RMS,” said Harshi Patel.