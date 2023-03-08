Home Cities Bengaluru

For these two Bengaluru women, the glass ceiling is underground

In a first for Bengaluru Metro since construction began in 2007, two women have been deployed 60 feet below ground at Dairy Circle, for the past 10 months.

Published: 08th March 2023

​ A Gowri and BV Madhu in a Metro tunnel, as part of their job which comes with a host of risks and challenges, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal ​

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) making a noisy breakthrough is commonplace now, what is not so common is women engineers overseeing them and making a silent breakthrough in this male bastion. 

In a first for Bengaluru Metro since construction began in 2007, two women have been deployed 60 feet below ground at Dairy Circle, for the past 10 months. A Gowri (44), assistant executive engineer, and B V Madhu (39), assistant engineer, go underground every day to fulfil challenging and risky roles. 

TNIE caught up with them at their work site and found them enthusiastic about their professional life. Mother of teenage sons, twins pursuing BE in Computer Science, Gowri had been associated with BMRCL since 2007 through its consultant, RITES Ltd. “My inspiration was our former Chief Tunnel Expert from Japan, Tezuka, who played a key role in the underground corridor of Phase-I,” she said.

A native of Tiruchirappalli and a civil engineering graduate, Gowri moved to Bengaluru after marriage. She had been seeking an opportunity to be posted underground and finally got consent in May 2022. “I am grateful to Chief Engineer Subrahmanya Gudge and Deputy Civil Engineer Raghavendra Shanbhag for giving us the opportunity,” she said. 

The job had more to do with mental strength than physical agility, she said. “It is possible for all women to achieve their dreams. Staying focused on your dream is most important,” Gowri added. “My husband V Anand is completely supportive on the domestic front, there are days I have worked 12 hours at a stretch from 9am,” she adds. In agreement is Shivamogga native Madhu, also a civil engineering graduate with an M.Tech in Construction Technology. She has two kids, aged 11 and 5, while her husband A Satyarnarayana is assistant professor in Ramanagara. Her support is aunt Prema Tilak, who has taken responsibility of her children. 

Associated with BMRCL since 2009, she joined in September 2019. “The day I was posted here, I knew this field job was what I wanted to do all my life. My male colleagues are also very supportive.” 

“We check if the TBM is running smoothly. We check the cutters after every four or five rings for wear and tear,” she said. Access to toilets underground is an issue so they use the restroom on the ground before descending to carry out checks which go on for an hour or two. “They are doing a commendable job. We will be happy to have more women working underground with passion and involvement,” Shanbhag said. 

