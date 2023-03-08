Home Cities Bengaluru

Littering of cigarette butts may attract fines in Karnataka

The member secretary said that one of the key recommendations of CPCB is that littering of cigarette butts is to be strictly prohibited and provision for levying and enforcement of fines is to be made

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To put an end to the unmindful disposal of cigarette butts that is taking a toll on the environment, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is mulling imposing a fine on butt littering. The KSPCB called a meeting of stakeholders, including the health department, urban development department, BBMP, and tobacco manufacturers, to frame guidelines. 

Against the backdrop of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) releasing guidelines for the disposal of cigarette and beedi butts in November last year and the National Green Tribunal direction asking states to frame rules, a meeting notice has been sent out by the KSPCB Member Secretary on March 4. 

Citing the key recommendations of the CPCB, the member secretary said that cigarette and beedi manufacturers should create awareness of the adverse impact of littering cigarette butts throughout their distributing channels with instructions for safe disposal to be clearly provided on each cigarette pack. ​“Disposal of cigarette butts shall either be through recycling or through end-of-life methods such as waste to energy or co-processing,” the notice said.

The member secretary said that one of the key recommendations of CPCB is that littering of cigarette butts is to be strictly prohibited and provision for levying and enforcement of fines is to be made for littering of cigarette butts by the local authorities. The meeting is scheduled to be held on March 15 at KSPCB. 
 

