Make flu vaccines must and free for all: Doctors

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors suggest making influenza vaccines compulsory under the Universal Immunisation Programme, and free of cost to all. Since Influenza A cases are seen annually during transitioning weather, vaccines will help improve a person’s immunity and reduce the number of cases in future, they said.

Dr Lakshmipathy from KC General Hospital said several people do not take influenza vaccines as they are expensive. A single dose costs Rs 800-1,000 and is to be taken every year. The patient burden in the OPD tends to rise, with cases of flu and influenza-like viruses cases. Currently, the OPD records around 30 patients every day.

Dr Sheela Murali Chakravarthy, director, of Internal Medicine, at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said it is important to consider the influenza vaccine under the immunisation initiative as it helps control viruses easily, and reduces the burden of hospitalisation.

With the recent spike in seasonal flu cases, especially the H3N2 sub-variant influenza virus seen across India, state health department also released guidelines stating precautionary measures to reduce the chances of the virus spreading on Monday. Dr Sharif, deputy director of, the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, said doctors can be the primary carriers of the virus, hence provisions are made to vaccinate all healthcare professionals free. Health officials advised people to follow all protocols. Doctors also said it is not a worrisome situation.



BENGALURU: Doctors suggest making influenza vaccines compulsory under the Universal Immunisation Programme, and free of cost to all. Since Influenza A cases are seen annually during transitioning weather, vaccines will help improve a person’s immunity and reduce the number of cases in future, they said. Dr Lakshmipathy from KC General Hospital said several people do not take influenza vaccines as they are expensive. A single dose costs Rs 800-1,000 and is to be taken every year. The patient burden in the OPD tends to rise, with cases of flu and influenza-like viruses cases. Currently, the OPD records around 30 patients every day. Dr Sheela Murali Chakravarthy, director, of Internal Medicine, at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said it is important to consider the influenza vaccine under the immunisation initiative as it helps control viruses easily, and reduces the burden of hospitalisation. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With the recent spike in seasonal flu cases, especially the H3N2 sub-variant influenza virus seen across India, state health department also released guidelines stating precautionary measures to reduce the chances of the virus spreading on Monday. Dr Sharif, deputy director of, the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, said doctors can be the primary carriers of the virus, hence provisions are made to vaccinate all healthcare professionals free. Health officials advised people to follow all protocols. Doctors also said it is not a worrisome situation.