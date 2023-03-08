Home Cities Bengaluru

Make flu vaccines must and free for all: Doctors

Doctors also said it is not a worrisome situation. 
 

Published: 08th March 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors suggest making influenza vaccines compulsory under the Universal Immunisation Programme, and free of cost to all. Since Influenza A cases are seen annually during transitioning weather, vaccines will help improve a person’s immunity and reduce the number of cases in future, they said. 

Dr Lakshmipathy from KC General Hospital said several people do not take influenza vaccines as they are expensive. A single dose costs Rs 800-1,000 and is to be taken every year. The patient burden in the OPD tends to rise, with cases of flu and influenza-like viruses cases. Currently, the OPD records around 30 patients every day. 

Dr Sheela Murali Chakravarthy, director, of Internal Medicine, at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said it is important to consider the influenza vaccine under the immunisation initiative as it helps control viruses easily, and reduces the burden of hospitalisation. 

With the recent spike in seasonal flu cases, especially the H3N2 sub-variant influenza virus seen across India, state health department also released guidelines stating precautionary measures to reduce the chances of the virus spreading on Monday. Dr Sharif, deputy director of, the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, said doctors can be the primary carriers of the virus, hence provisions are made to vaccinate all healthcare professionals free.  Health officials advised people to follow all protocols. Doctors also said it is not a worrisome situation. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
influenza vaccines Universal Immunisation Programme
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp