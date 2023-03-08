Once-a-year wonder

VR Ferose By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Analog Sea is a publisher that releases just one book a year, sells uniquely through independent bookstores, prints only hardback editions, and communicates with its readers through snail mail. Whether this is a viable business model or not is beside the point: Analog Sea is above all about principles, not profit, and its mission is to promote ‘the human right to disconnect’.

Based in Freiburg, Germany, and Austin, Texas, Analog Sea sells its literary journal, The Analog Sea Review, through over two hundred and fifty independent bookstores, most in the United States and Europe. Its website has only one simple page displaying a postal address (no phone number, email address, or social media handles) and you cannot buy their books from corporate online retailers. A check sent to the publisher with a request for a copy will be politely returned with an encouragement for the reader to head to their nearest independent bookstore.

In fact, it was in my local bookstore, Kepler’s in Menlo Park, California, that I first encountered The Analog Sea Review. I picked up a copy of the third edition, and everything about it felt just right—its beautiful cover art by painter Joseph-Antoine d’Ornano, its pocket-friendly size, its hardcover binding, the quality of its paper, and its smell.

I later met Jonathan Simons, founding-editor of Analog Sea, in Walldorf, Germany. A dreamer and an idealist to a fault, Jonathan was born in the US but has lived and studied in six countries. He was once an academic of Buddhism and a touring musician, but now he runs an offline publishing house in an increasingly digital age. When I met him, he was also visiting scholar at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development, Center for Humans and Machines, Berlin. Chatting with him over dinner, I felt a meeting of minds in our common vision and desire for a more human-centric world.

We live in a world of digital pervasiveness, always connected, endless entertainment and stimulation only ever a quick tap away. At a time when AI is becoming the new electricity, we need reminding that we were equally in awe of social media during its heyda – until we realised that democracy was at stake. While we should of course celebrate the success and value of shiny new AI tools, we must also look critically at the challenges these present and the harm they can do. Jonathan jokes, half seriously, that future editions of The Analog Sea Review will need to include a note: “ChatGPT was not used in this publication.”

When I asked Jonathan what gave him hope, his response was, “If digital takes over every part of our lives, an analog life is what we will yearn for.” When there is no room for idleness, where every moment is filled with ‘pixelated madness’ and we lose our ability to imagine and wonder, he argues, we will crave the physical spaces where ‘humans look other humans in the eye, where civil dialogue and undivided attention are privileged, where thoughts and imagination have space to meander and roam’.

Hence, we must decide today, for ourselves and for our communities, which parts of our lives and culture to preserve – by keeping them offline. As he mentions in the opening lines of the latest volume of The Analog Sea Review, ‘The question is no longer whether our future is digital but to what degree we want it to remain human’.

Every day, Analog Sea receives around twenty letters by post from readers. Not a lot, but not a small number either. It proves that in just five years, Jonathan and his colleagues have moved the needle away from the robots towards the human, even if only by a tad. A desire for a deep connection with the natural and physical world still exists, and organizations like Analog Sea certainly help to nurture it.

BENGALURU: Analog Sea is a publisher that releases just one book a year, sells uniquely through independent bookstores, prints only hardback editions, and communicates with its readers through snail mail. Whether this is a viable business model or not is beside the point: Analog Sea is above all about principles, not profit, and its mission is to promote ‘the human right to disconnect’. Based in Freiburg, Germany, and Austin, Texas, Analog Sea sells its literary journal, The Analog Sea Review, through over two hundred and fifty independent bookstores, most in the United States and Europe. Its website has only one simple page displaying a postal address (no phone number, email address, or social media handles) and you cannot buy their books from corporate online retailers. A check sent to the publisher with a request for a copy will be politely returned with an encouragement for the reader to head to their nearest independent bookstore. In fact, it was in my local bookstore, Kepler’s in Menlo Park, California, that I first encountered The Analog Sea Review. I picked up a copy of the third edition, and everything about it felt just right—its beautiful cover art by painter Joseph-Antoine d’Ornano, its pocket-friendly size, its hardcover binding, the quality of its paper, and its smell. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); I later met Jonathan Simons, founding-editor of Analog Sea, in Walldorf, Germany. A dreamer and an idealist to a fault, Jonathan was born in the US but has lived and studied in six countries. He was once an academic of Buddhism and a touring musician, but now he runs an offline publishing house in an increasingly digital age. When I met him, he was also visiting scholar at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development, Center for Humans and Machines, Berlin. Chatting with him over dinner, I felt a meeting of minds in our common vision and desire for a more human-centric world. We live in a world of digital pervasiveness, always connected, endless entertainment and stimulation only ever a quick tap away. At a time when AI is becoming the new electricity, we need reminding that we were equally in awe of social media during its heyda – until we realised that democracy was at stake. While we should of course celebrate the success and value of shiny new AI tools, we must also look critically at the challenges these present and the harm they can do. Jonathan jokes, half seriously, that future editions of The Analog Sea Review will need to include a note: “ChatGPT was not used in this publication.” When I asked Jonathan what gave him hope, his response was, “If digital takes over every part of our lives, an analog life is what we will yearn for.” When there is no room for idleness, where every moment is filled with ‘pixelated madness’ and we lose our ability to imagine and wonder, he argues, we will crave the physical spaces where ‘humans look other humans in the eye, where civil dialogue and undivided attention are privileged, where thoughts and imagination have space to meander and roam’. Hence, we must decide today, for ourselves and for our communities, which parts of our lives and culture to preserve – by keeping them offline. As he mentions in the opening lines of the latest volume of The Analog Sea Review, ‘The question is no longer whether our future is digital but to what degree we want it to remain human’. Every day, Analog Sea receives around twenty letters by post from readers. Not a lot, but not a small number either. It proves that in just five years, Jonathan and his colleagues have moved the needle away from the robots towards the human, even if only by a tad. A desire for a deep connection with the natural and physical world still exists, and organizations like Analog Sea certainly help to nurture it.