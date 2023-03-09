BDA chief warns of action against officials 'deliberately delaying files'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Development Authority Commissioner Kumar G Naik on Wednesday instructed the Special Task Force to probe complaints by the public against officials deliberately delaying files and to take appropriate action against them. At a public grievances meeting on Wednesday, 83 complaints were raised against officers for delaying clearance of files. The meeting began at 2.15 pm at the head office and concluded around 7 pm. With last week’s meeting cancelled due to a public strike, the complaints kept coming. A group from Banashankari Sixth Stage representing 175 allottees alleged that the BDA lawyer was not keen on solving their issues in Manavarthekaval and Talaghattapura villages which have been in court since 2006.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The need for alternative sites was stressed by a few. “After the possession certificate is awarded, if some litigation takes place, the allottee is stuck. Since the possession certificate has been handed over already, BDA cannot allot any alternative site as per the Supreme Court interpretation last year of Rule 11 (A) of the BDA,” explained an individual. The only remedy available now is for BDA to request the SC to allow the state government to amend the Rule 11 (A).