Court issues letter to 4 nations asking to assist in probe against ex-Karnataka minister Janardhana Reddy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special court for CBI issued letters of request to competent authorities in four countries to assist the investigating agency to unearth the money allegedly parked in various countries by the former minister G Janardhana Reddy. The Special Judge for CBI cases, E Chandrakala, passed the orders to issue letters of rogatory/request for judicial assistance to the competent authorities in Switzerland, Singapore, the UAE and the Isle of Man.

“It is just and correct to issue a letter of request to the authority concerned to assist in the investigation of this case,” the judge said, while passing the order on the applications filed by the CBI concerning four countries, under Section 166-A of CrPC for judicial assistance.

The investigating agency sought judicial assistance to gather information such as the details of incorporation of GLA Trading International Private Limited, the nature of the business, the certified copy of the statement of account in respect of the bank account of the company, details of the owners and authorized signatories, real Beneficiaries of the company, details of bank accounts held, account numbers, genuineness of the directors and shareholders, who have purchased/sold the shares of the above company, the relationship of Reddy with the company, etc.

According to the application, Reddy had transacted iron ore illegally to the extent of more than 7 to 8 million metric tonnes during 2009-10. A substantial portion of the amount was suspected to be parked by him in various countries. Therefore, the issuance of the letter of request is essential to find out the existence of the company and bank account in the name of GLA Trading International Private Limited, the CBI stated before the court.

In this case, Reddy, IAS officer ME Shivalinga Murthy, IFS Officer S Muthaiah, K Mehfuz Ali Khan, SP Raju, Mahesh A Patil, former Range Forest Officer H Ramamurthy were accused. They have been charge-sheeted by the CBI under various provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

On receipt of chargesheet, the court had taken cognisance of the offences and issued summons to the accused. During the pendency of the case, the additional chargesheet was filed on September 7, 2013. As directed by the Supreme Court to investigate certain illegalities committed by various persons in the matter of mining lease of Associated Mining Company (AMC), the CBI started an investigation in 2011.

