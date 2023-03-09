Home Cities Bengaluru

Court issues letter to 4 nations asking to assist in probe against ex-Karnataka minister Janardhana Reddy

They have been charge-sheeted by the CBI under various provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. 

Published: 09th March 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

G Janardhana Reddy (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special court for CBI issued letters of request to competent authorities in four countries to assist the investigating agency to unearth the money allegedly parked in various countries by the former minister G Janardhana Reddy. The Special Judge for CBI cases, E Chandrakala, passed the orders to issue letters of rogatory/request for judicial assistance to the competent authorities in Switzerland, Singapore, the UAE and the Isle of Man. 

“It is just and correct to issue a letter of request to the authority concerned to assist in the investigation of this case,” the judge said, while passing the order on the applications filed by the CBI concerning four countries, under Section 166-A of CrPC for judicial assistance. 

The investigating agency sought judicial assistance to gather information such as the details of incorporation of GLA Trading International Private Limited, the nature of the business, the certified copy of the statement of account in respect of the bank account of the company, details of the owners and authorized signatories, real Beneficiaries of the company, details of bank accounts held, account numbers, genuineness of the directors and shareholders, who have purchased/sold the shares of the above company, the relationship of Reddy with the company, etc.  

According to the application, Reddy had transacted iron ore illegally to the extent of more than 7 to 8 million metric tonnes during 2009-10. A substantial portion of the amount was suspected to be parked by him in various countries. Therefore, the issuance of the letter of request is essential to find out the existence of the company and bank account in the name of GLA Trading International Private Limited, the CBI stated before the court. 

In this case, Reddy, IAS officer ME Shivalinga Murthy, IFS Officer S Muthaiah, K Mehfuz Ali Khan, SP Raju, Mahesh A Patil, former Range Forest Officer H Ramamurthy were accused. They have been charge-sheeted by the CBI under various provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. 

On receipt of chargesheet, the court had taken cognisance of the offences and issued summons to the accused. During the pendency of the case, the additional chargesheet was filed on September 7, 2013. As directed by the Supreme Court to investigate certain illegalities committed by various persons in the matter of mining lease of Associated Mining Company (AMC), the CBI started an investigation in 2011.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Janardhana Reddy Karnataka
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp