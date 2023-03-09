Home Cities Bengaluru

Eight held in ‘rice puller’ scam, Rs 35 Lakh in cash recovered in Bengaluru

The accused had convinced the victims that the rice pullers which were with them would cost some crores of rupees.

Published: 09th March 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested eight persons for allegedly cheating public in ‘rice puller’ metal scam claiming that it had copper iridium metal which is used by aerospace organisations. The accused had booked the hotel and convened a meeting with the victims. The accused had collected around Rs 35.30 lakh from the victims. The money has been recovered. The CCB sleuths have filed a case against the accused in the jurisdictional Halasuru police station.

The accused are Rajesh, 36, Mohammad Ghouse Pasha, 52, Stephen alias Nayeem, 38, Sahil, 37, Srinivas, 35, Vikas, 27, Kumar, 29 and Sri Valsan, 42.

The victims had given the money to buy the rice pullers from the gang members. After obtaining the money from the victims from a reputed hotel on MG Road, the accused had gone absconding. The accused neither gave any rice pullers nor returned the money, after which the victims approached the police. 

The accused had convinced the victims that the rice pullers which were with them would cost some crores of rupees. The victims were convinced that they could become rich overnight with such rice pullers, as the device ran on nuclear energy and was in high demand in international markets. They cheated the victims stating that the rice pullers, which would cost Rs 5 crore, can be sold for a lesser price by them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rice puller Bengaluru
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp