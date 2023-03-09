Karnataka CM launches ‘Namo Stree’ scheme for women SHGs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday launched ‘Stree Samarthya Namo Stree Yojana’ to support women self-help groups (SHGs) on the occasion of International Women’s Day. A sum of Rs 500 crore has been allocated the yojana and Rs 100 crore released for 9,890 SHGs.

Bommai said 50,000 associations have been identified to set up three industrial units and 15 product manufacturing units in each district under the yojana. Units to produce castor oil, jam, earthenware, chips and other items will be set up to create jobs for women.

The CM said that the state government has allocated funds for skill development and to support and create opportunities for women entrepreneurs. Interest-free loans and training will be provided to them. Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) aims to create jobs for five lakh women by 2026. To empower women workforce, KDEM has signed seven MoUs with industries to provide upgrade their skills.

Leaders associated with Women@Work initiative in the state stressed the need to create ecosystems in academia and industries to bridge the skill gap among women.

To mark International Women’s Day, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) offered free bus ride for women. Several trains and other services under South Western Railway were handled by women crew. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike organised a vaccination drive for girls aged between 12 and 14 to prevent cervical cancer.

A walkathon, “Unpause Initiative”, was organised in the city by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to support women workforce attending office after a break. Special initiatives were launched for the benefit of women artisans, mothers of children with special needs, and business women.

All stake-holders opined that it was necessary to create opportunities to uplift women, leading to an inclusive environment and eventually an equal platform for all genders.



