Meeting to discuss wage hike of Karnataka RTC staff fails

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The meeting convened by Transport Minister B Sriramulu with the different unions of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to discuss the wage hike for transport employees has failed. A section of the transport workers union on Wednesday under the banner - Karnataka Road Transport Employees’ League - issued a strike notice to the Labour Department that they will go on indefinite strike from March 24 till their demands are met.

The meeting was attended by KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar, representatives from the AITUC-affiliated KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation, Karnataka Road Transport Employees’ League, among others.

Meeting with CM?

“The transport minister offered to hike the basic pay by 8 per cent. We unitedly rejected the offer right away,” said transport activist H V Anantha Subbarao, president of KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation.

“While we demanded that the basic pay is hiked by 25 per cent, we got the reply that the transport corporation is running under huge loss. It is facing loss, not because of its employees, but due to the wrong policies it has taken up all these years,” said Subbarao.

It is said that Sriramulu will have a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to decide on the fate of the wage hike.

BENGALURU: The meeting convened by Transport Minister B Sriramulu with the different unions of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to discuss the wage hike for transport employees has failed. A section of the transport workers union on Wednesday under the banner - Karnataka Road Transport Employees’ League - issued a strike notice to the Labour Department that they will go on indefinite strike from March 24 till their demands are met. The meeting was attended by KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar, representatives from the AITUC-affiliated KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation, Karnataka Road Transport Employees’ League, among others. Meeting with CM?googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The transport minister offered to hike the basic pay by 8 per cent. We unitedly rejected the offer right away,” said transport activist H V Anantha Subbarao, president of KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation. “While we demanded that the basic pay is hiked by 25 per cent, we got the reply that the transport corporation is running under huge loss. It is facing loss, not because of its employees, but due to the wrong policies it has taken up all these years,” said Subbarao. It is said that Sriramulu will have a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to decide on the fate of the wage hike.