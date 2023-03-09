Home Cities Bengaluru

Miss-Fit: Tips to reduce weight

Not having enough water, the right kind of food and too much coffee could be the reason. I promote IF this way: early dinner and not to be done during the day.

Published: 09th March 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

weight loss, overweight, obesity

Image used for representational purpose only

By Wanitha Ashok
Express News Service

1.  I followed your advice and started intermittent fasting (IF) but I am getting acidity. Is there something that I can do to reduce it? 
Not having enough water, the right kind of food and too much coffee could be the reason. I promote IF this way: early dinner and not to be done during the day.

Day time is demanding, hence the chances of energy/ food getting exhausted are high. It’s better to stick to early dinner as the day is more tapered and relaxed.  Make sure you have dinner by 6 pm to create the IF window. If hungry, drink water.

2. What percentage of food and workout plays a role in weight loss?
You are so right about this and each school preaches different things. By large, as per our fitness manuals, 70 per cent of the weight loss comes from your kitchen and 30 per cent from workouts.

Your workout sessions should include cardio and strength training.

Cardio is like immediate calorie burn and it’s good for your heart and lungs. Strength training burns calories during and after a workout, boosts your metabolism, builds muscles and bone density, and even helps in toning.

Apart from this: rest, quality sleep and stress management are important to lose weight.  Everything is interlinked with weight loss and gut health. Poor gut health makes it impossible to lose weight.

3. I have a pear-shaped body, is there any workout to reduce my hip portion?
Ola! I wish there was spot reduction. Unfortunately, there is no way you can lose or gain weight from any part of the body. It’s all about the genetic predisposition of fat cells.

The absence of exercise and consumption of excess calories leads to weight gain. The excess calories are directly sent to the fat deposition area, in your case, the hips. As mentioned earlier, there is no way one can lose weight targeting one area, as weight loss is overall.

 Have patience, this can be addressed but it requires consistency and commitment towards diet and exercise. Remember it’s the last to go!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
reduce weight weight loss
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp