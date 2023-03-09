Miss-Fit: Tips to reduce weight

Wanitha Ashok By

Express News Service

1. I followed your advice and started intermittent fasting (IF) but I am getting acidity. Is there something that I can do to reduce it?

Not having enough water, the right kind of food and too much coffee could be the reason. I promote IF this way: early dinner and not to be done during the day.

Day time is demanding, hence the chances of energy/ food getting exhausted are high. It’s better to stick to early dinner as the day is more tapered and relaxed. Make sure you have dinner by 6 pm to create the IF window. If hungry, drink water.

2. What percentage of food and workout plays a role in weight loss?

You are so right about this and each school preaches different things. By large, as per our fitness manuals, 70 per cent of the weight loss comes from your kitchen and 30 per cent from workouts.

Your workout sessions should include cardio and strength training.

Cardio is like immediate calorie burn and it’s good for your heart and lungs. Strength training burns calories during and after a workout, boosts your metabolism, builds muscles and bone density, and even helps in toning.

Apart from this: rest, quality sleep and stress management are important to lose weight. Everything is interlinked with weight loss and gut health. Poor gut health makes it impossible to lose weight.

3. I have a pear-shaped body, is there any workout to reduce my hip portion?

Ola! I wish there was spot reduction. Unfortunately, there is no way you can lose or gain weight from any part of the body. It’s all about the genetic predisposition of fat cells.

The absence of exercise and consumption of excess calories leads to weight gain. The excess calories are directly sent to the fat deposition area, in your case, the hips. As mentioned earlier, there is no way one can lose weight targeting one area, as weight loss is overall.

Have patience, this can be addressed but it requires consistency and commitment towards diet and exercise. Remember it’s the last to go!

1. I followed your advice and started intermittent fasting (IF) but I am getting acidity. Is there something that I can do to reduce it? Not having enough water, the right kind of food and too much coffee could be the reason. I promote IF this way: early dinner and not to be done during the day. Day time is demanding, hence the chances of energy/ food getting exhausted are high. It’s better to stick to early dinner as the day is more tapered and relaxed. Make sure you have dinner by 6 pm to create the IF window. If hungry, drink water. 2. What percentage of food and workout plays a role in weight loss? You are so right about this and each school preaches different things. By large, as per our fitness manuals, 70 per cent of the weight loss comes from your kitchen and 30 per cent from workouts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Your workout sessions should include cardio and strength training. Cardio is like immediate calorie burn and it’s good for your heart and lungs. Strength training burns calories during and after a workout, boosts your metabolism, builds muscles and bone density, and even helps in toning. Apart from this: rest, quality sleep and stress management are important to lose weight. Everything is interlinked with weight loss and gut health. Poor gut health makes it impossible to lose weight. 3. I have a pear-shaped body, is there any workout to reduce my hip portion? Ola! I wish there was spot reduction. Unfortunately, there is no way you can lose or gain weight from any part of the body. It’s all about the genetic predisposition of fat cells. The absence of exercise and consumption of excess calories leads to weight gain. The excess calories are directly sent to the fat deposition area, in your case, the hips. As mentioned earlier, there is no way one can lose weight targeting one area, as weight loss is overall. Have patience, this can be addressed but it requires consistency and commitment towards diet and exercise. Remember it’s the last to go!