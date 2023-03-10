Home Cities Bengaluru

21.97 lakh women opted for BMTC free travel offer

BMTC had estimated that if 20 lakh women opt for its service, the total cost incurred by the government would be Rs 8.17 crore.

Published: 10th March 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

BMTC will assess the demand before taking a decision on adding schedules 

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 20 lakh women used the free travel offer by Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday. BMTC said that 21.97 lakh women travelled on Wednesday, nearly 2 lakh above the expectation of the bus corporation. 

BMTC had estimated that if 20 lakh women opt for its service, the total cost incurred by the government would be Rs 8.17 crore. The corporation did not reveal the cost incurred for free travel on Wednesday.  
Of the six divisions, West had the highest ridership with 5,15,988, followed by North with 4,73,596. The total ridership, including male passengers, on Wednesday stood at 33.37 lakh. 

Bus terminal starts ops today 

After the high-pomp inauguration by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on February 24, Kalasipalya bus terminal will start operations on Friday. The terminal, built at a cost of Rs 64 crore and spread over 4.3 acres, is expected to handle 3,500 trips every day with both public and private buses operating from it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
20 lakh women BMTC International Women’s Day free travel
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp