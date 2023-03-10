21.97 lakh women opted for BMTC free travel offer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 20 lakh women used the free travel offer by Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday. BMTC said that 21.97 lakh women travelled on Wednesday, nearly 2 lakh above the expectation of the bus corporation.

BMTC had estimated that if 20 lakh women opt for its service, the total cost incurred by the government would be Rs 8.17 crore. The corporation did not reveal the cost incurred for free travel on Wednesday.

Of the six divisions, West had the highest ridership with 5,15,988, followed by North with 4,73,596. The total ridership, including male passengers, on Wednesday stood at 33.37 lakh.

Bus terminal starts ops today

After the high-pomp inauguration by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on February 24, Kalasipalya bus terminal will start operations on Friday. The terminal, built at a cost of Rs 64 crore and spread over 4.3 acres, is expected to handle 3,500 trips every day with both public and private buses operating from it.

