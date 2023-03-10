Home Cities Bengaluru

25 acres of BDA land in Begur grabbed, sold: Film producer 

Umapathi claims despite HC ruling, land grabbers colluded with BDA officials

Published: 10th March 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Umapathi Srinivas Gowda (second from right) at a press conference in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

Umapathi Srinivas Gowda (second from right) at a press conference in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Film producer and Bommanahalli ticket aspirant Umapathi Srinivas Gowda alleged that 25 acres of land worth over Rs 1,000 crore, belonging to Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), was grabbed and converted into revenue sites and sold by land grabbers and even government officials. 

Speaking to the media in the city on Thursday, Gowda alleged that in survey numbers from 27/1 to 29/35 and surrounding areas of Devarachikkanahalli, Begur hobli, in Bengaluru South taluk, BDA spent Rs 16 crore for layout formation 30 years ago. 

He said some people approached the Karnataka High Court, challenging the BDA claims, but the HC ruled in BDA’s favour. The same people then approached the Supreme Court, where the HC verdict was upheld. “Despite the top court’s ruling, land grabbers colluding with BDA officials, produced fake documents and grabbed BDA land. They converted the property into revenue sites and made profits, while the original land allottees are left in the lurch,” Gowda alleged. 

He said he was raising the issue, seeking justice for hundreds of owners who had approached him, and that it’s not a political stunt. 

He also alleged that the grabbed sites were sold through real estate firms at a cost of Rs 12,000 per sqft. Gowda claimed the people involved are Ram Mohan, Sunitha B, Umesh and Muni Reddy. The matter was also raised in the Belagavi session and the CM is aware of it.

Interestingly, Muni Reddy is the father of Bommanahalli BJP MLA M Satish Reddy, and Ram Mohan, a former deputy mayor, is a confidant of the MLA, he pointed out. Gowda said he would file a public interest litigation in this regard. The allegations come weeks after RTI activist Hemanth Raju alleged that Umapathi Srinivas Gowda had illegally taken seven BDA sites at survey no. 11 of Begur hobli. “The land belongs to me as it is my ancestral property and I am the rightful owner,” Gowda justified.

GIFTS FOR MEDIA?
While Umapathi Srinivas Gowda was busy with the press conference, one of his followers was handing over envelopes filled with Rs 5,000 in cash as a gift to some reporters, camerapersons, and photographers, by taking them to a corner of the hall. Some mediapersons walked out immediately after the press conference.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Umapathi Srinivas Gowda Bengaluru Development Authority Karnataka High Court
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Durga
    Get the land back. Throw out the squatters who bought the land from criminals. Hand over the criminals to the squatters for justice. That should serve as a precedent to other wannebe land grabbers
    10 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp