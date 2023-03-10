Home Cities Bengaluru

Congress workers against ticket for ex-mayor Sampath Raj

Hoysalanagar ward ex-corporator S Anand, who is a Tamilian, is backed not only by Congress workers, but is also getting support from the rival BJP camp.

Published: 10th March 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress Mayor Sampath Raj

Former Congress Mayor Sampath Raj (Photo | EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several Congress workers have said that they will protest if the party gives a ticket to Bengaluru ex-mayor Sampath Raj to contest from CV Raman Nagar. The mood in the CV Raman Nagar Congress camp is volatile, as Raj’s name is doing the rounds to fight against sitting MLA S Raghu. The Congress leader in the Assembly says Raj may have impressed KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, but voters feel otherwise. The workers feel bringing Raj will be an insult to local leaders and will also send the wrong message as the latter was arrested in connection with the DJ Halli Riots

Hoysalanagar ward ex-corporator S Anand, who is a Tamilian, is backed not only by Congress workers, but is also getting support from the rival BJP camp. “I am young and have connections with all neighbouring ward leaders, and if given a ticket, I can give a fight to sitting MLA Raghu.

I even approached BJP rebel leader Chandrappa Reddy, who is popular in Konena Agrahara, Jeevan Bimanagar and Tippasandra,” said Anand. An ex-Congress corporator said Raj is being supported, but here voters do not support him, especially after the DJ Halli incident.

“We found it difficult to convince workers here to vote for Raj the last time itself. If Shivakumar pushes his name, he will be responsible for the defeat of Congress from the Assembly segment,” said an ex-corporator.

Agreeing with the situation in convincing voters to come for events to project Raj as a candidate, Manjunath Reddy, Indiranagar Block President, Youth Congress, said he has to work irrespective of the candidate selected by the party. “Having a local candidate from CV Raman Nagar will be an advantage. We can demand voters in known circles to vote for him. The party must decide,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress workers Sampath Raj CV Raman Nagar
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp