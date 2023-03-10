Congress workers against ticket for ex-mayor Sampath Raj

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several Congress workers have said that they will protest if the party gives a ticket to Bengaluru ex-mayor Sampath Raj to contest from CV Raman Nagar. The mood in the CV Raman Nagar Congress camp is volatile, as Raj’s name is doing the rounds to fight against sitting MLA S Raghu. The Congress leader in the Assembly says Raj may have impressed KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, but voters feel otherwise. The workers feel bringing Raj will be an insult to local leaders and will also send the wrong message as the latter was arrested in connection with the DJ Halli Riots

Hoysalanagar ward ex-corporator S Anand, who is a Tamilian, is backed not only by Congress workers, but is also getting support from the rival BJP camp. “I am young and have connections with all neighbouring ward leaders, and if given a ticket, I can give a fight to sitting MLA Raghu.

I even approached BJP rebel leader Chandrappa Reddy, who is popular in Konena Agrahara, Jeevan Bimanagar and Tippasandra,” said Anand. An ex-Congress corporator said Raj is being supported, but here voters do not support him, especially after the DJ Halli incident.

“We found it difficult to convince workers here to vote for Raj the last time itself. If Shivakumar pushes his name, he will be responsible for the defeat of Congress from the Assembly segment,” said an ex-corporator.

Agreeing with the situation in convincing voters to come for events to project Raj as a candidate, Manjunath Reddy, Indiranagar Block President, Youth Congress, said he has to work irrespective of the candidate selected by the party. “Having a local candidate from CV Raman Nagar will be an advantage. We can demand voters in known circles to vote for him. The party must decide,” he said.

