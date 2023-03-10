Home Cities Bengaluru

Furniture store on Sarjapur Road gutted

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fire engulfed a furni­ture shop in Kaikondanahalli, on Sarjapur Road, gutting beds and fur­niture worth several lakhs of rupees, on Thursday morning. Offi­cials of the fire and emerg­ency se­rvices department said the incident occurred at ‘Bed Corner’, a shop located on the first floor of a building on Sarjapur Road.

Smoke billows from a furniture
store on Sarjapur Road on Thursday

“We received an alert at 8.15 am, and two fire tenders rushed to the spot in five minutes from the Sarjapur fire station. The flames were high as mattresses had caught fire,” an official said.

The reason for the fire is under investi­gation. The incident led to the slow movement of vehicles on the busy road.

In another incident, a minor fire broke out at a drain on Ta­nnery Road, around 2.30 pm on Thursday.

A fire tender from He­bb­al station was rushed to douse it. As gas pipes are laid next to the drain, a traffic policeman on duty alerted the fire department.

