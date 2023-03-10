Furniture store on Sarjapur Road gutted

BENGALURU: Fire engulfed a furniture shop in Kaikondanahalli, on Sarjapur Road, gutting beds and furniture worth several lakhs of rupees, on Thursday morning. Officials of the fire and emergency services department said the incident occurred at ‘Bed Corner’, a shop located on the first floor of a building on Sarjapur Road.
“We received an alert at 8.15 am, and two fire tenders rushed to the spot in five minutes from the Sarjapur fire station. The flames were high as mattresses had caught fire,” an official said.
The reason for the fire is under investigation. The incident led to the slow movement of vehicles on the busy road.
In another incident, a minor fire broke out at a drain on Tannery Road, around 2.30 pm on Thursday.
A fire tender from Hebbal station was rushed to douse it. As gas pipes are laid next to the drain, a traffic policeman on duty alerted the fire department.