Home Cities Bengaluru

Health overhaul: BBMP to set up surveillance unit in Bengaluru

One Health Cell to keep track of infections, global health trends

Published: 10th March 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP

For representational purposes

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon have a metropolitan surveillance unit and a One Health Cell, as an effort to overhaul the city’s health system. BBMP Special Commissioner for Health Dr Thrilok Chandra told TNIE that the Palike will come up with a metropolitan surveillance unit in three months. The unit will help screen some major illnesses and infections.

“The unit is a centrally funded project and will come up at Anand Rao Circle. In addition, the Palike will have a ‘One Health Cell’ comprising representatives from health expertise from various fields. They will meet and keep track of infections and health trends across the world and India, and give suggestions and recommendations to the Palike,” said Chandra.

According to BBMP sources, post the Covid-19 impact, the health and family welfare ministry took these initiatives to keep a tab on future pandemics and communicable diseases.

“The metropolitan disease surveillance unit will conduct research and forecast epidemic-prone diseases like dengue, chikungunya, leptospirosis and Zika virus before its outbreak. Earlier, for major diseases and infections, the samples had to be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

The samples were also sent to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INCASOG) at Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute after the Covid outbreak. With the metropolitan disease surveillance unit to be operational in three months, dependency on other such hi-tech labs will reduce,” said a senior doctor from the BBMP health department.

Lauding the initiatives, Dr CN Manjunath, leading cardiologist and director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said the initiative of setting up a metropolitan surveillance unit at Bengaluru will reduce the burden on medical colleges and big hospitals.

“For the over 1.4 crore city population, such a separate unit is needed. My understanding goes that from all BBMP wards, samples can be sent to this unit in case of communicable diseases. About One Health Cell, suggestions and recommendations can be given on vector-borne disease, rabies and its control methods,” said Manjunath.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP One Health Cell metropolitan surveillance unit
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp