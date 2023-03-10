Health overhaul: BBMP to set up surveillance unit in Bengaluru

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon have a metropolitan surveillance unit and a One Health Cell, as an effort to overhaul the city’s health system. BBMP Special Commissioner for Health Dr Thrilok Chandra told TNIE that the Palike will come up with a metropolitan surveillance unit in three months. The unit will help screen some major illnesses and infections.

“The unit is a centrally funded project and will come up at Anand Rao Circle. In addition, the Palike will have a ‘One Health Cell’ comprising representatives from health expertise from various fields. They will meet and keep track of infections and health trends across the world and India, and give suggestions and recommendations to the Palike,” said Chandra.

According to BBMP sources, post the Covid-19 impact, the health and family welfare ministry took these initiatives to keep a tab on future pandemics and communicable diseases.

“The metropolitan disease surveillance unit will conduct research and forecast epidemic-prone diseases like dengue, chikungunya, leptospirosis and Zika virus before its outbreak. Earlier, for major diseases and infections, the samples had to be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

The samples were also sent to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INCASOG) at Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute after the Covid outbreak. With the metropolitan disease surveillance unit to be operational in three months, dependency on other such hi-tech labs will reduce,” said a senior doctor from the BBMP health department.

Lauding the initiatives, Dr CN Manjunath, leading cardiologist and director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said the initiative of setting up a metropolitan surveillance unit at Bengaluru will reduce the burden on medical colleges and big hospitals.

“For the over 1.4 crore city population, such a separate unit is needed. My understanding goes that from all BBMP wards, samples can be sent to this unit in case of communicable diseases. About One Health Cell, suggestions and recommendations can be given on vector-borne disease, rabies and its control methods,” said Manjunath.

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon have a metropolitan surveillance unit and a One Health Cell, as an effort to overhaul the city’s health system. BBMP Special Commissioner for Health Dr Thrilok Chandra told TNIE that the Palike will come up with a metropolitan surveillance unit in three months. The unit will help screen some major illnesses and infections. “The unit is a centrally funded project and will come up at Anand Rao Circle. In addition, the Palike will have a ‘One Health Cell’ comprising representatives from health expertise from various fields. They will meet and keep track of infections and health trends across the world and India, and give suggestions and recommendations to the Palike,” said Chandra. According to BBMP sources, post the Covid-19 impact, the health and family welfare ministry took these initiatives to keep a tab on future pandemics and communicable diseases.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The metropolitan disease surveillance unit will conduct research and forecast epidemic-prone diseases like dengue, chikungunya, leptospirosis and Zika virus before its outbreak. Earlier, for major diseases and infections, the samples had to be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. The samples were also sent to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INCASOG) at Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute after the Covid outbreak. With the metropolitan disease surveillance unit to be operational in three months, dependency on other such hi-tech labs will reduce,” said a senior doctor from the BBMP health department. Lauding the initiatives, Dr CN Manjunath, leading cardiologist and director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said the initiative of setting up a metropolitan surveillance unit at Bengaluru will reduce the burden on medical colleges and big hospitals. “For the over 1.4 crore city population, such a separate unit is needed. My understanding goes that from all BBMP wards, samples can be sent to this unit in case of communicable diseases. About One Health Cell, suggestions and recommendations can be given on vector-borne disease, rabies and its control methods,” said Manjunath.