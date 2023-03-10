Karnataka HC order today on Class 5, 8 Board assessment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court will pronounce its order on pleas against Board assessment for Classes 5 and 8 on Friday. Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur, who reserved the order after hearing the parties on Thursday, said the order will be passed on Friday.

The petitions were filed by Registered Unaided Private Schools and Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools, questioning the circular dated December 12, 2022, issued by the state government about Board assessment for Classes 5 and 8 in the middle of the academic year.

The state government contended that there is no Board examination. There is only a minor change in the process of assessing children and 80 per cent of the total 100 marks are being given to students based on the continuous internal assessment made by the respective schools from the beginning of the academic year.

It is only for the remaining 20 per cent marks for the final assessment process that question papers are prepared at the state level and evaluation of the paper is done at taluk and block levels.

The state government further argued that the question papers will be for 40 marks (20 Multiple Choice Questions and 20 elaborate) and 50 per cent of the marks obtained in this exam would be considered for counting the 20 per cent assessment. The process of assessment is done in terms of Section 16 of the RTE Act, the state government told the court.

