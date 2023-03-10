Home Cities Bengaluru

Narrow escape for motorists as Nagawara Main Road's level crossing falls on them

The vehicles in front of me moved ahead, and when I was about to go, the gate came down in seconds.

Published: 10th March 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

To avoid accidents, concrete blocks have been placed at the level crossing gate | Ashwin Prasath

To avoid accidents, concrete blocks have been placed at the level crossing gate | Ashwin Prasath

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an alleged act of negligence on the part of a gate man manning the railway Level Crossing (LC) gate on Nagawara Main Road, the gates on either side that he had opened after a train had passed, came down suddenly when the motorists crossing. No one was injured.

The incident happened at 3.58 pm on this crowded road as soon as the Kochuveli Express had departed. Gate man Chandru was on duty at LC gate no. 142, located around 300m from the Kaadugondanahalli police station. The road links Nagawara on one side and Doddi, Fraser Town and Shivajinagar on the other.
Eyewitness S Siddaraju, a social worker, heading to Nagawara from Kadugondanahalli on a two-wheeler told TNIE, “The railway staffer opened the gate and rushed to his cabin nearby.

Level crossing gate on Nagawara Main Road
suddenly falls on motorists and passersby
| Express

The vehicles in front of me moved ahead, and when I was about to go, the gate came down in seconds. People behind screamed loudly. A cop rushed and shouted to the gate man to come out. A few vehicles got stuck on the tracks between the two gates.”

The gate man came out and raised the gate, apologising to those around, Siddaraju added. “It was a lucky escape for many as two iron gates came down suddenly. It could have injured two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. I would call it complete negligence on the part of the railway staffer,” he said.

KG Halli traffic police said, “Luckily, no one was injured. The Railways had intimated us some time ago this gate and four others nearby would be removed and replaced with an underpass,” said a policeman. This reporter checked the system in place there. The gate is operated manually with a handle that controls a circular pulley-like structure that controls the gate operations.

To make it doubly-safe, a steel wire is clasped round the handle and is fastened to the bottom of this structure. This is to ensure the gate does not budge. Asked what happened, the gatekeeper, an ex-serviceman, claimed it was not his fault. “The wind blew at great force and shook the gates. The steel wire must have automatically come out of its position.” Chandru claimed it was a minor incident and he did not think it merited alerting his higher-ups at Banaswadi railway station. He added, “In three years I have worked here, something of this kind has taken place for the first time.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
level crossing gate Nagawara Main Road
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp