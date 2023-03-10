Two women among six held in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a swift operation, police arrested six persons, including two women, on Wednesday in a sextortion case in which the accused extorted Rs 3 lakh from a 39-year-old private firm employee in the city.

According to the police, an unidentified woman called the victim, a resident of Munekolalu, and asked him if he was interested in having an affair with her. The victim, who is a subscriber of an online dating app, fell into the trap and rushed to her house at Royal Shelters Layout near Electronics City.

When the victim was talking to her, three of her associates entered the house and they forced him to undress. They made him pose with the woman and shot a video. They threatened him that they would upload the video on social media if he did not pay them money. They extorted Rs 3 lakh from the victim.

The incident happened on March 3 and the victim filed a police complaint on March 7 when the accused started blackmailing him for more money. The Begur police have registered a case. Further investigations are on.

