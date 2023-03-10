Home Cities Bengaluru

Two women among six held in Bengaluru

When the victim was talking to her, three of her associates entered the house and they forced him to undress.

Published: 10th March 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a swift operation, police arrested six persons, including two women, on Wednesday in a sextortion case in which the accused extorted Rs 3 lakh from a 39-year-old private firm employee in the city.

According to the police, an unidentified woman called the victim, a resident of Munekolalu, and asked him if he was interested in having an affair with her. The victim, who is a subscriber of an online dating app, fell into the trap and rushed to her house at Royal Shelters Layout near Electronics City.

When the victim was talking to her, three of her associates entered the house and they forced him to undress. They made him pose with the woman and shot a video. They threatened him that they would upload the video on social media if he did not pay them money. They extorted Rs 3 lakh from the victim. 

The incident happened on March 3 and the victim filed a police complaint on March 7 when the accused started blackmailing him for more money. The Begur police have registered a case. Further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
six arrested sextortion case Rs 3 lakh
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp