Conman cheats bizman with fake gold, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old man from Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh was arrested for reportedly cheating a Girinagar-based businessman. 

The accused, Gunji Shivashankar Rao alias Gold Shiva, claimed to have found a treasure in his fields in the neighbouring state. He gave fake gold to the victim, claiming it to be genuine gold, and collected Rs 13 lakh. After finding out it was fake gold, the businessman filed a complaint with Girinagar police.
Rao was residing in H Gollahalli in Kengeri area. Police recovered Rs 8 lakh in cash, a two-wheeler and other valuables from the accused.

On February 5, Rao gave some samples of gold to Nikith, who got them tested and found them to be the genuine metal. When the accused gave him fake gold, Nikith trusted him and gave him Rs 13 lakh.
The modus operandi of the accused was to look for businessmen interested in buying gold at a cheaper rate. Police are checking if the accused has cheated other people. Girinagar police are investigating.

