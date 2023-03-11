Don’t act in haste on Gandhi Bazaar shops: Karnataka HC to BBMP  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed BBMP not to take precipitative action, pursuant to the notice issued to petitioner-owners of shops in Gandhi Bazaar Market, to vacate the premises. Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order after hearing the petition filed by KR Vinayaka and eight others, who run shops at Gandhi Bazaar Market, owned by the BBMP.

The Palike, through its notice dated February 22, 2023, directed the petitioners to vacate their premises within seven days, saying it wanted to demolish and rebuild the shopping complex under the Bengaluru Smart City Project.

The petitioners stated that BBMP had issued notice on August 18, 2022, directing them to pay rental arrears and vacate the premises within 15 days. In response to this, some of the petitioners paid the demanded amount, and others are willing to pay.

All of them have been requesting BBMP to give an assurance that they would be given temporary accommodation to carry on their business at an alternative place, and that they will be given shops in the newly built shopping complex. However, BBMP authorities have assured the petitioners orally that they will do so, but are not ready to give any assurance in writing, the petitioners pleaded.

The petitioners have also stated that they have no objection to the demolition of the dilapidated building and reconstruction of a new building on the premises. However, as the petitioners’ earnings are meagre, they cannot stop business for the same, and have been requesting BBMP to make alternative arrangements so they can continue their businesses, or will be put to great hardship. However, BBMP is going ahead with the demolition without considering their request, the petitioners alleged. Issuing notice to the BBMP, the court adjourned the hearing to March 17, 2023.

