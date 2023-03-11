Home Cities Bengaluru

Don’t act in haste on Gandhi Bazaar shops: Karnataka HC to BBMP  

Owners seek assurance of alternative spots

Published: 11th March 2023 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed BBMP not to take precipitative action, pursuant to the notice issued to petitioner-owners of shops in Gandhi Bazaar Market, to vacate the premises. Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order after hearing the petition filed by KR Vinayaka and eight others, who run shops at Gandhi Bazaar Market, owned by the BBMP. 

The Palike, through its notice dated February 22, 2023, directed the petitioners to vacate their premises within seven days, saying it wanted to demolish and rebuild the shopping complex under the Bengaluru Smart City Project.  

The petitioners stated that BBMP had issued notice on August 18, 2022, directing them to pay rental arrears and vacate the premises within 15 days. In response to this, some of the petitioners paid the demanded amount, and others are willing to pay. 

All of them have been requesting BBMP to give an assurance that they would be given temporary accommodation to carry on their business at an alternative place, and that they will be given shops in the newly built shopping complex. However, BBMP authorities have assured the petitioners orally that they will do so, but are not ready to give any assurance in writing, the petitioners pleaded.  

The petitioners have also stated that they have no objection to the demolition of the dilapidated building and reconstruction of a new building on the premises. However, as the petitioners’ earnings are meagre, they cannot stop business for the same, and have been requesting BBMP to make alternative arrangements so they can continue their businesses, or will be put to great hardship. However, BBMP is going ahead with the demolition without considering their request, the petitioners alleged.  Issuing notice to the BBMP, the court adjourned the hearing to March 17, 2023. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court BBMP Gandhi Bazaar Market
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp